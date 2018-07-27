India vs England: Proved that I am worthy enough to be part of Indian team, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Yorkshire in County Cricket. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Yorkshire in County Cricket. (Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is confident of succeeding against England in the upcoming series and said that his position in the side is secure. Stating that he has performed enough over the past season Pujara maintained he is unruffled by the talk of his position being in danger and is focused on delivering the goods on the pitch.

“When it comes to my batting or my position, I don’t need to fear anyone else or anything. I have proved that I am worthy enough to be part of the Indian team,” said Pujara.

The No 3 batsman who has spent some time playing on the British shores said, “And I have performed enough in 2017-18. I obviously deserve my place. I have offered enough to the team. My team-mates and team management have acknowledged that, so there is no pressure. I just need to focus on what I need to do.”

“When I play Test cricket I don’t think I need to compete with players who play in other formats, because this format is completely different. Whoever scores runs in ODIs, there is no guarantee that they will score runs in Test cricket. There is no comparison or competition in that way,” he explained.

“I can’t be very specific about what my role is because there are strategies involved, but I have got clear guidelines about what I need to do. And in Test cricket, it is not like ODIs, where you need to have different strategies all the time. Simply put, I just need to score runs. Whatever else I have to do, I have been told clearly and I know my role,” he concluded by saying.

