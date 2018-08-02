India vs England: Harbhajan Singh wakes up Ravi Shastri post heavy lunch session, watch video

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri was caught napping. (Source: Twitter/screenshot) Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri was caught napping. (Source: Twitter/screenshot)

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri was caught napping on the opening day of the first Test against England on Wednesday. Shastri was spotted snoozing shortly after the tea session and was promptly woken up by Harbhajan Singh, who was a part of the commentary panel. “Ravi Shastri having a nap there. Wake up, Ravi. Sanjay, can you convey my message to Ravi?” Harbhajan told assistant coach Sanjay Bangar, who was sitting beside Shastri with an attached earpiece. Bangar along with Harbhajan’s fellow commentators burst into laughter. Amidst the banter, Shastri finally woke up. Realizing that he had been caught unawares Shastri signaled that he was in a deep slumber after a heavy lunch.

The incident occurred in the 45th over when Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were batting in the middle with the scoreboard on 134/3. England later went on to score 283 in their first innings. In reply, India was in trouble at 146/5. However, before the start of the series, Shashtri had said India will play fearless cricket. “Fearless cricket. Trust your instincts. Play your natural game. Results will happen. We will have some fun. We are aggressive. We play to win. Even this series we are playing to win,” he said in an interview to ESPNcricinfo.

“We are not here to draw games or fill in the numbers. We play every game to win and take the game forward. And if in trying to win we lose a game, tough luck. As long as we win more than we lose, we are happy,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd