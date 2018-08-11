Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
India vs England: Harbhajan Singh helps ‘good boy’ Arjun Tendulkar selling radios at Lord’s

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh helped Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar in selling radios at Lord's as India played England in the second Test.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 11, 2018 7:05:37 pm
Arjun Tendulkar was spotted selling radios outside Lord’s. (Source: Harbhajan Twitter)
‘Good boy’ Arjun Tendulkar not only helped the groundsmen on a rain-affected day as India play England in the second Test at Lord’s but was also seen selling radios outside Lord’s, which was well spotted and appreciated by veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan took to Twitter on Saturday and posted a picture with Sachin Tendulkar’s son, who is training with MCC Young Cricketers in London, and wrote, “Look who selling radios @HomeOfCricket today.. sold 50. Rush guys only few left. Junior @sachin_rt #Goodboy”

Recently, the 18-year old was in the limelight for being selected in the India U-19 squad for the two Youth Test-series against Sri Lanka. Even the official account of Lord’s Cricket Ground wrote, “Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!#ENGvIND#LoveLords”

The left-armer Arjun has also seen bowling to Indian batsmen including Murali Vijay and skipper Virat Kohli at the nets. The video was shared on Youtube as Indian batsmen prepared for England’s Sam Curran.

India lost the first Test by 31 runs and now trail the five-match Test series against England 1-0.

