Friday, September 07, 2018
India vs England: Hanuma Vihari receives Test cap from Virat Kohli

Hanuma Vihari became the 292nd player to represent India in Tests as he was handed the Test cap by captain Virat Kohli in the fifth Test match at the Oval against England on Friday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 7, 2018 3:58:32 pm
Hanuma Vihari becomes the 292nd player to represent India. (Source: BCCI)
Hanuma Vihari became the 292nd player to represent India in Tests as he was handed the Test cap by captain Virat Kohli in the fifth Test match at the Oval against England on Friday.

Vihari, who holds the world’s best first-class average of 59.45 among current cricketers, is the captain of Andhra Pradesh. The right-handed batsman was picked by the selection committee following his superb stint with India A in England as well as home. In Bengaluru, Vihari hit a half-century against South Africa A in the first unofficial Test and then followed it up with a knock of 148 in the second Test.

Read: Hardik Pandya makes way for Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja replaces R Ashwin

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Friday posted two pictures of the player from Andhra receiving his Test cap from skipper Kohli with the caption, “Proud moment for Hanuma Vihari as he becomes the 292nd player to represent Team India in Tests.”

Vihari becomes the first player in 19 years to be selected in the Indian Test squad from Andhra Pradesh. When he received his Test call, Vihari had said in a candid chat on BCCI TV, “Going to South Africa on my first tour and playing in those conditions helped me a lot. I knew what was coming after that. I knew I had to perform a lot after that. I also knew I had to perform well in the domestic season to get back in the frame and prove in India A level. To play for India you have to play well in the A team, there is no other choice.”

READ: Alastair Cook receives grand reception by crowd, Indian team in farewell Test

“Its tough to get into the Indian side but once you get into the side but once you get in you must make sure to grab that opportunity and make it count,” he had added.

