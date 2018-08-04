Follow Us:
Saturday, August 04, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • India vs England: ‘Gareth Southgate’ leads Barmy Army at Edgbaston

India vs England: ‘Gareth Southgate’ leads Barmy Army at Edgbaston

The Saturday morning crowd at Edgbaston had a special guest among them when a clean-cut, waistcoated England manager Gareth Southgate arrived to lead the Barmy Army.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 4, 2018 7:25:40 pm
India vs England, Gareth Southgate, Gareth Southgate, Gareth Southgate Barmy Army, southgate engand vs india, Edgbaston, Edgbaston Birmingham, Edgbaston Birmingham weather, ind vs eng 1st test, cricket news, indian express A fan dressed as England manager Gareth Southgate was spotted during the first Test at Edgbaston. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

The Saturday morning crowd at Edgbaston had a special guest among them. A clean-cut, waistcoated England manager Gareth Southgate was spotted in the stands cheering for the Three Lions in full voice. Edgbaston’s crowd loves to dress up and even more so when they step out to watch cricket. From wigs to long hairs and Spider-Man to Batman several unique and colourful scenes have been spotted throughout the Test at Birmingham. But Gareth Southgate’s presence seemed to have done a world of good for the English team as they went on to beat India by 31 runs in the first Test. The fan, who is a lookalike of Southgate, was also present during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2018. He is a part of the Barmy Army.

England manager Gareth Southgate has become a national hero after he led the Three Lions to the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2018. Reportedly he will be offered a new contract with a significant pay rise to remain England manager beyond 2020. After his superb show in Russia Southgate has also been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2018 along with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

A London Underground station was temporarily renamed for Gareth Southgate after he led England to their best World Cup performance since 1990. Signage at Southgate station in north London changed for 48 hours to honour England coach.

Meanwhile, the English cricket team will be delighted after their brilliant fightback in the first Test. India will play the second Test against England next week from Thursday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 