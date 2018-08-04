India vs England: ‘Gareth Southgate’ leads Barmy Army at Edgbaston

A fan dressed as England manager Gareth Southgate was spotted during the first Test at Edgbaston. (Source: Reuters) A fan dressed as England manager Gareth Southgate was spotted during the first Test at Edgbaston. (Source: Reuters)

The Saturday morning crowd at Edgbaston had a special guest among them. A clean-cut, waistcoated England manager Gareth Southgate was spotted in the stands cheering for the Three Lions in full voice. Edgbaston’s crowd loves to dress up and even more so when they step out to watch cricket. From wigs to long hairs and Spider-Man to Batman several unique and colourful scenes have been spotted throughout the Test at Birmingham. But Gareth Southgate’s presence seemed to have done a world of good for the English team as they went on to beat India by 31 runs in the first Test. The fan, who is a lookalike of Southgate, was also present during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2018. He is a part of the Barmy Army.

England manager Gareth Southgate has become a national hero after he led the Three Lions to the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2018. Reportedly he will be offered a new contract with a significant pay rise to remain England manager beyond 2020. After his superb show in Russia Southgate has also been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2018 along with Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

A London Underground station was temporarily renamed for Gareth Southgate after he led England to their best World Cup performance since 1990. Signage at Southgate station in north London changed for 48 hours to honour England coach.

Next stop – Gareth Southgate! To celebrate the achievements of the @england men’s football team this summer, TfL & @VisaUK have temporarily renamed Southgate station on the @piccadillyline. Why not come down and post a #SouthgateSelfie pic.twitter.com/n8tR70qitd — Transport for London 🌈 (@TfL) 16 July 2018

Meanwhile, the English cricket team will be delighted after their brilliant fightback in the first Test. India will play the second Test against England next week from Thursday.

