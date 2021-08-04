India vs England 1st Test: Unwanted record for Three Lions, Joe Root reaches milestone

England were all out for 183 in their first innings. (Reuters)

England were bundled out for a paltry score of 183 in their first innings against India on the opening day of the first Test in Nottingham on Wednesday. From 134/3, the Three Lions suffered a dramatic collapse and lost their last six wickets for just 45 runs in the third and final session as the Indian seamers wreaked havoc. Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 4/46 runs, Mohammed Shami bagged 3/28, while Shardul Thakur had 2/41.

Four out of the eleven England batsmen were dismissed for zero, the first instance of such a record against India in a Test innings on home soil. Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson and Jos Buttler, all failed to open their score.

In the list of batsmen with most ducks in Test cricket this year Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence feature with four each. As a team, England have made 30 ducks this year in Test cricket.

Only skipper Joe Root made 64 off 108 balls, even as the others failed miserably to stand up to the Indian pace bowling attack. He was dismissed for 64 by a peach of a delivery from Shardul Thakur.

SHARDUL THAKUR ON A ROLL 🔥

First the big wicket of Root and then Robinson for a duck ☝🏽 Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #ShardulThakur pic.twitter.com/8Zl8QB1TOL — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 4, 2021

Root became the highest run-getter across formats for England when he surpassed Alastair Cook’s tally of 15,737 runs in the 33rd over of England’s first innings.

In Test matches, Root sits third in the list of highest run-getters from England, behind Cook (12,472) and Gooch (8,900).

Among the highest run-getters across formats among batsmen of all countries Root is 29th in the list behind the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Mahela Jayawardena (25,957), and Jacques Kallis (25,534). Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the table with 34,357 runs.

Brief Score:

England 1st innings: 183 all out in 65.4 overs (Joe Root 64; Jasprit Bumrah 4/46, Mohammed Shami 3/28, Shardul Thakur 2/41)