How the Cookie crumbled: With Ravichandran Ashwin’s loop, dip and ripping turn

England. Cloudy morning. Umesh Yadav struggling. Runs leaking. And the captain throws the ball to you in the 7th over. Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya yet to bowl. What do you do?

Pause. Rewind to context. There was a lot more at stake than just match situation. He was left out of the limited-overs team, bruising the pride of a very proud man. He didn’t like it, perhaps didn’t fathom why, and tried to reinvent himself as a legspinner and what not to try breaking back into the team. It hasn’t worked as yet. Then came a new threat in Tests in the form of Kuldeep Yadav. Should the left-arm wrist spinner be unleashed even as the lone spinner? Talks swirled around.

Cut to the here and now. Cook is stretching forward in defense. Ashwin pushes him back with an inswinging arm-ball of sorts that he does. When Cook comes to strike again, all he would have seen is the ball whirring towards the leg stump. It was just the seventh over of the day, after all, and he would have been pardoned even if he was trying to turn the leg-stump ball to the on side. But Cook wasn’t distracted; he pushed ahead, leaning well forward, pushing the piece of wood well ahead of his body to block the ball.

It landed and devilishly broke away as if it had a mind of its own, turning past the prod to clatter into the off stump. It had zip, loop, dip, and ripping turn. Graeme Swann was on air at BBC, and he couldn’t hide his delight at a fellow offspinner’s art. “I am an Englishman and shouldn’t perhaps celebrate that wicket, but what a corker it was,” he was moved enough to say.

The amount of turn wouldn’t have surprised the regular Ashwin watchers. He has changed his load-up in the recent times. The distracting wave of arms like a snakecharmer has gone, the stiffening of the shoulder has gone, over-reliance on fingers to do all the work has gone. Instead, all the effort is on revving up his bowling arm.

It’s visibly loose as he runs in and starts to load up. Those who have played tennis ball cricket would know the trick. Normally, difficult to turn or get a proper loop, and so the arm is kept hanging loose that enables the wrists to remain supple enough to whir enough revolutions on the ball.

It offers turn and allows the ball to loop in the air. Through the day, Ashwin’s loose right arm whirred away. His line and length were spot on—he used the change-ups, especially the almost inswinging delivery he has these days, and of course the carrom ball now and then.

Lefties’ nemesis

The left-handers in particular couldn’t settle against him: he didn’t allow to them to consistently get forward or back. They were always trying to second-guess him, and often left jabbing at quicker ones at the last minute, and groping at slower breaks rather tentatively. He wasn’t as much a threat to the right-handers as he was against the left-handers – and that still remains an area of improvement but that’s to ponder for another day.

The mind went back to the career-turning wicket of Chris Gayle in an IPL game. Of all the things, IPL you might ask, but that by his own admission changed his world.

It was 2010, and he was dropped from the Chennai Super Kings after a game against Punjab. He was pissed. He called couple of his friends and asked them to bowl at him for 90 minutes. “How hard he hit those shots! As we walked away, he said, “Seme gaaanda irundadu machi (Was just pissed off man) and that was it. By the time we sat down, he had cleared his mood,” his friend Arvind recalled.

Then came the recall and the dismissal of Gayle. “It was indeed a life turning wicket for him,” Arvind says. “We still remember that occasionally. He had started to run in to bowl when Gayle pulled away as he wasn’t ready. Ashwin would turn again and then bowl and the stumping happened. It was a special moment for him, and for us.”

From there on, life changed. Quickest to 200 wickets, No.1 Test bowler, a leader without a title as he would say once, and then the blinds came down in limited-overs. Then came the murmurs about Kuldeep in Tests. In a Birmingham second, he has again stamped his presence.

