India vs England reactions: India fall short of finishing line at Edgbaston

England defeated India by 31 runs in first Test. (Source: Reuters) England defeated India by 31 runs in first Test. (Source: Reuters)

After an exciting encounter between India and England in the first Test match at Edgbaston, hosts held their nerves and won the match by 31 runs to 1-0 up in the five-match series. India were handed a target of 194 runs on the third day of the Test match and the visiting team had a dismal start as they lost openers when the team score read 22/2. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 78/5 before Dinesh Karthik and skipper Virat Kohli resisted and made sure they don’t lose any more wickets till the end of the day.

India ended the third day 110/5. But the hosts began the proceedings well as James Anderson removed Karthik in the very first over. Later, Hardik Pandya and Kohli showed some patience before Ben Stokes got rid of the Indian captain. India were eventually bundled out for 162.

What about that little tremor on ultra edge when the ball passed Ishant’s bat? 🤔 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 4 August 2018

What a Test match 🙌 — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) 4 August 2018

What a pity it was eventually only about Kohli. But Pandya is making a case for himself at no 6. Which is where he has to be if he has to be a regular test player. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 August 2018

Such an exciting game this has been! All hopes on Hardik now to take India through. He needs good support from Umesh. #ENGvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 4 August 2018

Was always going to be too many once Kohli was out. England ahead but series still open — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 4 August 2018

Thrilling test match but England collectively were much better. Sam Curran’s contribution with the bat yesterday eventually turned out to be the difference. India will look for more contributions from the other batsmen #ENGvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 4 August 2018

A brilliant Test Match! Well played @englandcricket and @imVkohli who inspired @BCCI throughout. What a Test Series we have on @SPNSportsIndia #ENDvIND Onto Lord’s for the Second Test — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) 4 August 2018

“Anyone saying Test Match cricket is dead can watch that on repeat.” #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/N4kA9UDb5M — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) 4 August 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Who would waste there time watching Test Match Cricket ehh,especially with @CurranSM coming on the scene,what a game for the youngster #gun — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) 4 August 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The two sides will now meet at Lord’s on August 9 for the second match.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd