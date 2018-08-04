India vs England reactions: India fall short of finishing line at Edgbaston

Follow Us:
England go 1-0 up in the five-match Test series against India as they beat the visitors by 31 runs in the first match at Edgbaston.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 4, 2018 6:17:35 pm
India vs England England defeated India by 31 runs in first Test. (Source: Reuters)
After an exciting encounter between India and England in the first Test match at Edgbaston, hosts held their nerves and won the match by 31 runs to 1-0 up in the five-match series. India were handed a target of 194 runs on the third day of the Test match and the visiting team had a dismal start as they lost openers when the team score read 22/2. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 78/5 before Dinesh Karthik and skipper Virat Kohli resisted and made sure they don’t lose any more wickets till the end of the day.

India ended the third day 110/5. But the hosts began the proceedings well as James Anderson removed Karthik in the very first over. Later, Hardik Pandya and Kohli showed some patience before Ben Stokes got rid of the Indian captain. India were eventually bundled out for 162.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The two sides will now meet at Lord’s on August 9 for the second match.

