India vs England: Mick Jagger to donate £20,000 for every century or five-wicket haul in final Test

Mick Jagger is looking forward to having a “nostalgic moment on his own” at The Rolling Stones’ new exhibition. Mick Jagger is looking forward to having a “nostalgic moment on his own” at The Rolling Stones’ new exhibition.

Mick Jagger, the Rolling Stones artist, has announced that he will be donating £20,000 to ‘Chance to Shine’ everytime a batsmen from either side scores a century or a bowler claims a five-wicket haul in the final Test at the Oval, which starts from September 7. The singer also added that an additional £10,000 will be credited to the Chance to Shine for every half-century or three-wicket haul.

Apart from his love for music, Jagger has also been branded as a huge admirer of the game as he has been a regular face at matches all around the world. His appearences at the stadium to witness the contest between bat and ball include the World Cups, Ashes tours and Ireland’s Test debut against Pakistan at Malahide in May.

Commenting on this innovative way to donate money, Jagger in a report in ESPNCricinfo was quoted as saying, “I follow England – the game in general, in fact – from wherever I am in the world and thought this would be a fun way to make some money for Chance to Shine.”

Chance to Shine, is an England based charity which pledges to bring cricket back into state school and other communities. The charity has urged the cricket enthusiasts across the globe to follow Jagger’s lead and contribute £20 for a century or five-wicket haul and £10 for a 50 or three wickets. It has been reported that the charity since 2005 has given opportunites to more than four million children the chance to play cricket.

Speaking on the ongoing Test series between England and India, he said, “It’s been an exciting series that has got people talking cricket so let’s reflect that; with every inspiring performance comes a new fan and the younger those fans are, the better it is for cricket’s future. No pressure on either Joe Root’s guys or Virat Kohli’s – though the bigger they go at the Oval the better!”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd