India vs England fifth Test: As Alastair Cook departs, England collapse

In his last ever Test match England’s Alastair Cook walks off the field of play after losing his wicket from the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. (AP Photo) In his last ever Test match England’s Alastair Cook walks off the field of play after losing his wicket from the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. (AP Photo)

English breakfast done. Afternoon siesta beckoned. England were lolling about under gentle sun, in a bubble of nothingness, devoid of intent, when they were dunked by bone-chilling cold water by Indian seamers. It was an inexorable slide to chaos: push, prod, leave … mistake, doubts, panic and they were hanging on for their lives by the end. After being 133/1 in the second session, England collapsed to 198/7 at stumps.

Among other things, this English summer will be remembered for the Indian pacers. The summer when they were consistently awesome, the summer when Ishant Sharma fulfilled his potential after years, when Jasprit Bumrah made rapid strides as a Test bowler, when Mohammad Shami showed, albeit in the latter half, that he still has the skill and desire, and a summer when Ravindra Jadeja once again reminded us how good a bowler he is on flat tracks.

Never has Ishant been so consistent across spells, over days and weeks. He ran in fluidly, walked back briskly, and seemed in control over his mind and the ball out there. He went around the stumps, he came over — and sent the ball where he wanted it to go. There and thereabouts, at least. Cook pushed inside the line, Moeen Ali had the ball flying past the edge and when Ishant found the edge, Virat Kohli, who stands with his hands on knees until bat makes the connection with the ball, was rushed and couldn’t latch on to a left-handed grab at second slip. Ali was on 2 then.

Undeterred Ishant kept running hard and kept probing. Later, he bent a few deliveries into Johnny Bairstow and got one to hold up perfectly, sucking Bairstow into a fatal poke. He then got one to shape away from around the stumps to Ali who pushed out at it. Though Ali did manage to hold his bat inside the line as the ball rushed past the edge, his hands betrayed him this time. Ishant would return with a double strike late in the day — another impeccable delivery in the corridor had Ali edging, and the new man Sam Curran was a touch late in deciding to shoulder arms and the ball kissed the bottom edge enroute to the keeper.

Bumrah’s giant leap

Rarely has an Indian pacer new to Test cricket made such rapid strides as Jasprit Bumrah. Usually a young Indian pacer makes you notice what he lacks. With a young Srinath, it was the lengths: too short. With Ishant, it was the inconsistent line and lengths. And so on and so forth. But Bumrah has synced up well from the start. His lines, lengths and above all has impressed with the thought process. He doesn’t waste the new ball and knows what to do when it gets old. He induced Cook to edge but that was grassed by Ajinkya Rahane. Cook was on 37 then, and it was an easier catch than the spill by Kohli. Low but straight at him — and he tried to grab it on the second attempt but couldn’t.

Bumrah would eventually get his man. He got one to shape away outside off, from around the stumps, and Cook had a jab at it with an angled bat and dragged it back on to the stumps. As he walked away to a standing ovation, he sort of half-waved with the bat before putting his head down and disappearing up the stairs.

It was Shami who first had the ball go past the edge. Until then, bat had dominated and it seemed England were potentially looking at a 400-run total. But like he did in the last Test, Shami was all purposeful and kept pinging the corridor. Sometimes he would get the ball in to the left handers with the angle and at times, make it hold its line outside off. Ali was beaten numerous times but Shami wasn’t lucky.

What can you say about Jadeja? He rarely gets the plaudits that he deserves. Just the way he took out Ben Stokes said a lot about his cricketing intelligence. A ball had kept low and Stokes had pressed back in a hurry to keep it away. Next ball, he began to shape up early for a sweep and Jadeja looped it fuller, landing the ball past the batting crease, and Stokes had locked himself, handcuffed himself, in such a bad position that he couldn’t do much but watch the ball hit his pad. Through the day, Jadeja was as accurate and as persistent as ever.

It was a day that dramatically changed in character as it went along. Cook was caught up with his farewell, Ali was trying hard to own the No. 3 spot that was abandoned by specialist batsmen — and so both continued in their bubbles.

Cooking class

They came dressed as chefs. In whites and those hats for Alastair ‘Masterchef’ Cook. Over the last two days, the ground staff have been trimming the grass off the pitch and sun has pounded it. Baked, patted, and plated for a Cookie special. One for the road. He did his best, anaesthetic when the ball was on and around the off stump and lively when a rare loose ball came along.

The cut with both feet inside the crease, the flick with top hand controlling, and the cover drives where he doesn’t quite drive but sort of checks the shot on impact — he gave a full house a sample but fell to trigger a collapse. All that initial plodding usually has a deleterious effect as it did when a wicket fell. The Indian bowlers pounced at the opportunity and for once, even the lower middle order folded.

Jos Butler was still there at the crease, though, he reflected England’s mindset in one comical moment. Convinced that he was out lbw after Shami had struck his pad with an indipper, he had begun to walk off but was persuaded by Adil Rashid to go for the DRS. Almost reluctantly, he went for it only to end up with a bemused smile when the big screen showed that he had actually got an inside edge. England certainly weren’t at their sharpest and how well the Indian bowlers made them pay.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App