India vs England: When ‘Kim Jong-Un’ and ‘Donald Trump’ shook hands at Edgbaston

Edgbaston was packed to the hilt for the third day of what has turned out to be a compelling first Test between India and England. The crowd was a mix of Indian and England fans and both had their moments to cheer in a see-saw third day. There were quite a few fancy dressers in the crowd too and the one that caught the eye (and the cameras) was a man dressed as North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Flanked by a number of very serious-looking suited up men with glares and microphones – bodyguards, fake Kim also had a little rocket in his hand. His entry caused a flutter with even the commentators unable to stop themselves from laughing. Two of the thousands of eyes that he caught were those of a man dressed as Donald Trump and two proceeded to shake hands, much like their original counterparts did two months ago.

Edgbaston is known for the festive atmosphere that can be created during Test matches and is something of a contrast to the suited up etiquette that is the norm at Lord’s a few miles away in London.

Best stand in the world for a party #Edgbaston #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/SQPNs0YjtF — Rachel Barker (@c3posh) 3 August 2018

India ended Day 3 on 110/5, needing 84 runs to win. R Ashwin ran through the England top order before Ishant Sharma swooped in on the middle order and England found themselves 87/7 at the beginning of the second session of the day. But Sam Curran, who picked four wickets during India’s innings, led a spirited rearguard fight. England were all out for 180 with Curran making 63.

India were reduced to 78/5 before Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik stabilised the innings. Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan were not able to give India the kind of start they did in the first innings while KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed by Sam Curran and Ben Stokes respectively.

