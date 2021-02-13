India vs England: DRS howler leaves Joe Root fuming on Day 1

England captain Joe Root was left fuming on Day 1 of the second Test in Chennai after third umpire Anil Choudhary committed a horrendous error on DRS review, awarding India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane a lifeline.

The incident, which took place on the second ball of the 75th over, seemed like an innocuous moment when Jack Leach bowled one from around the wicket and got it to spin across Rahane after pitching on the leg side. Hoping to manoeuver it on the leg, Rahane’s flick popped up off the pad to short leg.

While UltraEdge showed a flat line as the ball went past the bat, it seemed like England had burnt a review. However, when the decision went to the third umpire, replays revealed the ball in fact after popping up off the pad brushed Rahane’s gloves before landing at short leg.

Shockingly, the third umpire Anil Chaudhary missed a very important detail during the review. Root was clearly miffed as the umpire did not even reach the part where the ball popped off Rahane’s pad before giving the decision.

England were later handed back the review for the error and the decision did not hurt them much as Moeen Ali cleaned up Rahane five balls later, out sweeping, to pick up his second wicket. The incident also drew sharp responses from cricketers across the globe.

Pehle Pakistani or ab Hindustani Third Umpire ne kia bda blunder!! Cricket is definitely uniting us all together anyhow 😂🏏!!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zUWpzOWGG2 — Sachin Budania (@SachinBudania11) February 13, 2021

Is the Third umpire pissed .. !!!! He is having a stinker .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2021

How can a third umpire not look at that?!?! 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 13, 2021

How can you get it so wrong with technology — Matthew hoggard (@Hoggy602) February 13, 2021

England’s review was reinstated by the ICC Match Referee according to 3.6.8 of the ICC’s playing conditions which states: “A Player Review categorised as ‘Unsuccessful’ may be reinstated by the ICC Match Referee at his/her sole discretion (if appropriate after consultation with the ICC Technical Official and/or the television broadcast director) if the Player Review could not properly be concluded due to a failure of the technology.

Any such decision shall be final and shall be taken as soon as possible, being communicated to both teams once all the relevant facts have been ascertained by the ICC Match Referee. A Player Review categorised as ‘Unsuccessful’ shall not be reinstated if, despite any technical failures, the correct decision could still have been made using the other available technology. Similarly, a Player Review categorised as ‘Unsuccessful’ shall not be reinstated where the technology worked as intended, but the evidence gleaned from its use was inconclusive.”