India vs England: ‘Didn’t see this coming’ Twitterati react to India’s loss in fourth Test

England’s Moeen Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: Reuters) England’s Moeen Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: Reuters)

England won the fourth Test to wrap up the series with a match to spare after bowling India out for 184 on Sunday. Despite a gritty 101-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, India’s resistance crumbled after the captain was dismissed for 58 by Moeen Ali.

India were chasing a target of 245 for victory but did not have a good start as they lost three early wickets. Kohli and Rahane, however, gave India hope with their partnership but after Kohli’s dismissal, India lost their last six wickets for 51 runs.

Moeen also claimed the wicket of Rahane (51) and ended with figures of four for 71, having bagged five wickets in India’s first innings.

England lead the series 3-1 with one match to play. Here is how Twitter reacted after India lost their fourth Test match:

Fantastic test match ..congratulations England ..virat kohli an absolute standout .and for me Kumara Dharmasena was fantastic in these conditions …best umpire @cricketsrilanka @BCCI @bhogleharsha — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 2, 2018

England outspin India in England……didn’t see this coming. Mooen Ali, take a bow ????? #ENDvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2018

Again, what could have been.

Sam Curran made the difference with the bat both in the first test as well as here, but Moeen Ali was the difference between the two sides. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 2, 2018

There is never one factor that decides the result of a Test. But in the final essay the difference between Moeen & Ashwin proved to be the difference between the two sides.#ENGvIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 2, 2018

To push England this hard in conditions loaded in their favour—particularly at Lord’s—& after losing four tosses is testament to the quality of this Indian team. Twice letting England off from 86-6 will mean this series will feel like a golden opportunity missed. #EngvInd — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) September 2, 2018

In 2014, it was quite apparent that there’s a lot more to Indian batting than Kohli. Unfortunately, that’s not how it feels in 2018. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2018

India have had their moments in every test match barring Lord’s. But moments don’t win series and it is back now to introspection. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 2, 2018

From 36 for 4 in the 1st Innings to Win by so many is some performance … Sam Curran deserves a lot of the credit as do all the bowlers who have been outstanding this week .. & the catching ??#EngvInd — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 2 September 2018

India needed Ashwin to do a Mooen yesterday….Kohli, Pant and Rahane. To go with 5 wickets in the first innings. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2018

It’s all over at Ageas Bowl. England win the 4th Test by 60 runs to take an assailable 3-1 lead in the series. Moeen Ali shines for the hosts with 9 wickets in the game and a solid first-innings batting performance. ?????????????? – 246, 271 ???? – 273, 184 #ENGvIND — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 2, 2018

It’s all but over for ????. England seal the series with an all round team performance with Moeen Ali shining with the ball in both the innings. ????: 184 all out.

Lose by 60 runs.#ENGvIND #PlayBold — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) September 2, 2018

Sam Curran finishes things off at the Rose Bowl as Ashwin is dismissed LBW. Another tight match goes England’s way as the hosts win the third Test by 60 runs and as a result, win the series. ???? – 184#ENGvIND #CricketMeriJaan — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 2, 2018

