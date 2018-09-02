Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • India vs England: ‘Didn’t see this coming’ Twitterati react to India’s loss in fourth Test

India vs England: ‘Didn’t see this coming’ Twitterati react to India’s loss in fourth Test

England won the fourth Test to wrap up the series with a match to spare after bowling India out for 184 on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 2, 2018 10:16:41 pm
England’s Moeen Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

England won the fourth Test to wrap up the series with a match to spare after bowling India out for 184 on Sunday. Despite a gritty 101-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, India’s resistance crumbled after the captain was dismissed for 58 by Moeen Ali.

India were chasing a target of 245 for victory but did not have a good start as they lost three early wickets. Kohli and Rahane, however, gave India hope with their partnership but after Kohli’s dismissal, India lost their last six wickets for 51 runs.

Moeen also claimed the wicket of Rahane (51) and ended with figures of four for 71, having bagged five wickets in India’s first innings.

England lead the series 3-1 with one match to play. Here is how Twitter reacted after India lost their fourth Test match:

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 