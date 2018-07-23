Suresh Raina’s heartfelt gesture helps Team India bus driver’s wife during illness

Suresh Raina and Siddarth Kaul with Indian team’s bus driver Jeff Goodwin. (Source: Twitter) Suresh Raina and Siddarth Kaul with Indian team’s bus driver Jeff Goodwin. (Source: Twitter)

Virat Kohli-led Indian team is touring England where they have already completed the T20I and ODI series and will now begin the Test series from August 1. Indian team’s bus driver on the tour, Jeff Goodwin while talking to BCCI, praised Team India for their discipline and professionalism. Moreover, he also talked about how the players and professional around the game has changed over the years.

“I like the lads, there are all friendly. They are great to get on with but they are very disciplined. There is a changing way in cricket. In my times, it has changed so much. Australia will be drinking all the time after the game and staying inside the changing room till 2 AM in the morning but now, not as much,” he told BCCI TV.

Goodwin also revealed how Suresh Raina helped him during his wife’s illness. And this team, particularly India, have never known a cricket team as professional, come out after the game so fast. This team is the best one,” said Goodwin. “Raina, few years ago in Leeds, he gave me his shirt to auction off. I’ve never forgotten that,” he added.

"Mr. Kohli sits in front and this gentleman here (pointing towards Chahal) calls me an old man," said Goodwin. To which, Chahal replied from the back, "Because you are."

“Mr. Kohli sits in front and this gentleman here (pointing towards Chahal) calls me an old man,” said Goodwin. To which, Chahal replied from the back, “Because you are.”

India won the T20I series 2-1 but suffered a 1-2 defeat in ODI series later. The first Test is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston from August 1 but before that, Kohli’s men will play a four-day warm-up match against Essex at County Ground, Chelmsford beginning July 25.

