India vs England: Bowlers day out at Edgbaston

India’s last two tours to England left them with bitter memories as they suffered a 4-0 whitewash in 2011 which was followed by a 3-1 defeat in 2014. But the picture is brighter for the Indian team this time after they bowled England for 180 in their second innings on day three to set themselves a 194-run target to win the first Test. This was primarily due to the bowling unit coming together and delivering on a tricky third-day pitch. History suggests every time Indian bowlers perform well in England, they emerged as the victorious team. On Day three it was the duo of Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin.

England began their day at 9/1 and skipper Virat Kohli had no qualms about introducing Ashwin from the start. The decision bore fruit as Keaton Jennings was the first one to return to the pavilion. Once again it was the loop that drew the England batsman forward and grabbed the outside edge. But it was the dismissal of the England captain, Joe Root which ought to have delighted Ashwin the most. In Test cricket, Root averages more than 100 against spinners. But this time the trap was set perfectly as the off-spinner consistently bowled a straightish line and then spun one in which was flicked straight to KL Rahul’s hands at leg slip. Incidentally, the ball from Ashwin to dismiss Root spun more than five degrees, which was almost four degrees more than the previous delivery.

At 39/3, England were in a spot of bother but it’s powerful middle order seemingly still had a role to play. But from thereon it was Ishant Sharma who turned the Test on its head with a fabulous spell of 5/51 in 13 overs. The decision to bowl around the wicket to left-handers was highly beneficial for the lanky seamer as he dismissed Dawid Malan for 20 and Ben Stokes for 6. But his three-wicket over just before lunch put India in the driver’s seat. While Sharma struggled to control his outswing to the right-handers, what worked in his favor was the ball tailing in sharply from outside the off stump. First to fall was Jonny Bairstow followed by Stokes after which fell Jos Buttler, leaving England reeling at 87/7.

Young Sam Curran’s rearguard 63 saved England from getting bundled out within 100. From 87 they went to score 180 before Umesh Yadav cleaned up the tail. Yadav’s method to get rid Rashid was another crafty dismissal. The right arm seamer first delivered two out-swingers, before sending in an in-swinger which dislodged the stumps.

Defending 194 is no easy task and England’s bowlers responded to the situation with disciplined bowling. Under cloudy conditions, Stuart Broad kept the full and just outside the off-stump to create enough doubt in the batsmen’s mind. His rewards- Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. KL Rahul was the next man to fall to Stokes. The ball from Ben Stokes was simply unplayable as he generated late swing into the batsman and then seamed it away and that too at 135kmph. While Sam Curran picked up Ajinkya Rahane, James Anderson was brought back for a second spell and was successful in snuffing out R Ashwin with a conventional outswinger.

The pitch at Edgbaston has no demons in it. It is on the slower side and bowlers need to put in the extra yard for success. Controlling the line and length has been the key, lesser the width to batsmen, the better. A total of 14 wickets fell on the day. India will be delighted with their efforts on the field and will now wait for day four to decide the fate of this encounter.

