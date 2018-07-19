India vs England: Behind stumps, Dinesh Karthik the survivor’s series

Dinesh Karthik has been picked for the England tour. (Source: AP) Dinesh Karthik has been picked for the England tour. (Source: AP)

Earlier this year, at Colombo, the tide turned for Dinesh Karthik in the space of eight balls. With his breath-taking hitting against Bangladesh, the Tamil Nadu gloveman changed the entire make-up of India’s Test wicket-keeper scenario. You just need to look at how the hierarchy of glovemen stood before Karthik walked out to bat with India needing 34 off 12 balls to understand the impact of his assault that night. Not to forget how it culminated on Wednesday in him being named as India’s lead wicket-keeper for the first three Tests in England.

Karthik had been picked along with Rishabh Pant for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka after MS Dhoni opted to rest it out following a lengthy limited-overs leg in South Africa. It was basically a face-off between the 33-year-old eternal SOS man and the 20-year-old pretender to cement the No.2 spot behind Dhoni in white-ball cricket. So much so that Karthik had himself summed up his immediate future on the eve of that final prudently saying,

“From where I sit, every tournament is important. One bad tournament and I will be on my way out.” The Test spot, which Karthik had last held eight years earlier, wasn’t even in question with Wriddhiman Saha having made it his own. Parthiv Patel had been Saha’s deputy over the previous 18 months and had also played in two out of three Tests in South Africa when the mainstay was injured. Then Karthik had his Javed Miandad moment and broke through the clutter to turn the wicket-keeping status quo in the country on its head. The prodigal had turned spearhead, 14 long years after he wore his maiden whites for India as a 19-year-old.

Karthik of course did play his comeback Test after a lengthy hiatus against Afghanistan last month. He owed his return to Saha’s worryingly perennial troubles with injury in 2018. And with the Bengal custodian still struggling to regain full fitness, the doors have opened for Karthik to make his first Test tour of England in 11 years. His last visit there, made as a specialist opener, though was fruitful as he and Wasim Jaffer played a vital role in the series win. The choice of Pant as his No.2 though falls under the “unexpected” category, and adds further intrigue to the selectors’ thought-process about the wicket-keeping slots across formats. This is after all the first time that MSK Prasad & Co have looked at Pant for the longer format at the highest level. For nearly 12 months now, he’s been touted as Dhoni’s heir. He was picked initially for the limited-overs tour of the Caribbean last year. But he sat out for all five ODIs despite Dhoni not setting the series alight, and even producing his slowest 50-over knock in a loss at Antigua. While many voices clamoured for his inclusion at least for the latter half of the series, the team management stuck with Dhoni. Pant only got to play the solitary T20I in Jamaica. His next two matches for India came eight months later in the aforementioned tri-series in Sri Lanka.

Karthik too has not had it easy. He was the standby wicket-keeper for the T20Is and ODIs in England. He played in the decider at Leeds as a specialist batsman with Dhoni holding on to the gloves on the back of a 59-ball 37 at Lord’s where he was booed by the Indian fans. Virat Kohli though defended his predecessor, referring to his performance as just a “bad day”. There’s also the curious case of Naman Ojha, who seemed to be the heir apparent to both Dhoni and Saha till not long ago.

The left-handed Pant, meanwhile, had an untoward Ranji season where he averaged only 35 in 7 matches. In an interview to this paper he would reveal to have been bogged down by the “pressure and expectation” of dealing with his team’s captaincy and admitting to not being keen on holding the reins for another five years. Pant is in some ways a beneficiary of Parthiv’s disappointing series in South Africa. The Gujarat captain had made most of his opportunities previously with useful scores at the top of the order whenever Saha found himself indisposed. But a few errors behind the stumps—a catch of Dean Elgar in particular that he didn’t go far and instead pointed towards Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip—and 56 runs in 4 innings didn’t help his cause.

Prasad might well be looking at the selection committees that came before him with a sense of envy, considering they never had to consider too many replacements, forget a hierarchy, for the wicket-keeping slot during the Dhoni era that lasted nearly a decade. But while the former captain continues to hold on to his spot, in the wake of all the detractors and critics, for the white-ball formats, the gloves are off, quite literally, for the Test spot with Karthik having emerged from the shadows as the front-runner. For the next month or so anyway.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App