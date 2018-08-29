India vs England: R Ashwin best off-spinner in the world, says Graeme Swann

Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 8 wickets in 3 Tests against England. (Source: AP File) Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 8 wickets in 3 Tests against England. (Source: AP File)

With Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal becoming the preferred spin duo in limited overs cricket for India, many expected them to replace the pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket. But despite the doubts, Ashwin proved his mettle in the first three Tests against England, as he managed to get 8 wickets in 3 Tests, including a four-wicket haul, on tough English conditions. Former England bowler Graeme Swann described the allrounder as the “best off-spinner in the world”.

Speaking in an interview to Times of India, the 39-year old said, “Ashwin is easily the best off-spinner in the world, his record in the subcontinent is phenomenal and I loved the way he bowled at Edgbaston (in the first Test). Australia’s Nathan Lyon has come up brilliantly and I am impressed by the fact that he has been successful back home. He hasn’t been as effective in England and I would keep Ashwin just ahead of him because of the variations that he has, in addition to being brilliantly consistent.”

The former England international further went on to praise Afghanistan leggie, Rashid Khan, describing him as one of the rising stars of T20I cricket. “In T20s you can’t look beyond Rashid Khan. He has a fast arm, great googly and is a brilliant story as well. Rashid is just a very exciting cricketer and I would love to see him be successful in Tests as well, as and when he gets to play regularly,” he said.

India named their squad for the 4th and 5th Test last week in which Ashwin managed to keep his spot but Kuldeep Yadav was replaced. India are trailing 1-2 in the 5-match series and will play the 4th Test in Southampton starting Wednesday.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd