India vs England: Arjun Tendulkar trains with India team, receives Ravi Shastri’s advice

Last year, Arjun bowled to the likes of Virat Kohli and his Indian team-mates in the nets at the Wankhede stadium. (Source: BCCI) Last year, Arjun bowled to the likes of Virat Kohli and his Indian team-mates in the nets at the Wankhede stadium. (Source: BCCI)

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri spent time with Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar in London on Monday. The duo were spotted together after the Indian team landed in London ahead of India’s crucial tour of England. Team India departed for its away tour on Saturday. It will travel to Ireland for a couple of T20s before returning to England for a series comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests. Arjun Tendulkar is currently a part of the India A squad which will play two four-day matches in Sri Lanka. However, Arjun isn’t new to the Indian set up. Last year, he bowled to the likes of Virat Kohli and his Indian team-mates in the nets at the Wankhede stadium.

Words of wisdom from @RaviShastriOfc for young Arjun Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/AEU8SOblC0 — BCCI (@BCCI) 25 June 2018

Even back then he Shastri kept a close watch on him along with bowling coach Bharat Arun as Arjun bowled at the nets ahead of the three match ODI series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, before departing for England Shastri addressed the media in New Delhi where he made it clear that the Indian team is looking to make most of the upcoming challenge. “From a preparation point of view, it is ideal. The players will get to play the limited-overs leg first, first the T20Is, followed by the ODIs. By the time, the Test matches commence, almost after a month, we will have plenty of time to get used to the conditions there,” Shastri said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App