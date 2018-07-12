India vs England: Alex Hales ruled out of first ODI after side injury

Alex Hales struck 58* against India in the second T20I in Cardiff. (Source: AP) Alex Hales struck 58* against India in the second T20I in Cardiff. (Source: AP)

England batsman Alex Hales has been ruled out of the first ODI against India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, due to a side injury and Dawid Malan has been brought in the squad as his cover. The right-handed batsman will be assessed on a match-by-match basis. Hales has a good record at Trent Bridge that includes two tons in the last three matches at this very venue.

Hales’ injury has certainly removed the selection headache as the management and the skipper had to make a choice between him and Ben Stokes in the playing XI. Hales struck a half-century against India in the recently concluded T20I series that they lost 2-1. The 29-year-old batsman scored 96 runs in three matches including a half-century. After losing the first game at Old Trafford, England rode on Hales’ unbeaten 58 to level the series in Cardiff. The home side then lost the third match in Bristol.

India and England are now scheduled to play three-match ODI series commencing from Thursday. The second match will take place at Lord’s on Saturday while the two teams will meet at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday for the last ODI. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match Test series.

The last time India visited England, they lost the five-match Test series 3-1 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. This would be Virat Kohli’s first Test series in England since taking the Test captain’s position.

ODI Squads

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, Sam Curran, Dawid Malan

