India vs England: Years back, his pal took a wager… Alastair Cook would score 10,000 runs

Edward Waite remembers walking into a betting shop in London 10 years back and putting 5 pounds that his friend Alastair Cook would pile 10,000 Test runs.

“I was just a kid then, didn’t have much money, I wish I had! I have reminded him about that punt in the past. I won’t tell you how much I made, though!” By the end of the chat, he talks about Cook being at a happy space; focussed on his family, daughters, wife, and lambing in the farm. “He has a great life away from cricket. He cares more about his kids than he cares about his cricket. Farming, lambing, kids and wife are much more important.”

Last time Cook was in India, he was hunted by the English media about his captaincy woes. As the series progressed, he grew weary and a bit irritable. He looks a lot more relaxed in London now, lips curled into an ever-present smile and he seems up for some banter as you remind him about the India tour. “Hope you are now not going to ask about when I am going to retire,” he smiles.

Couple of hours after the Edgbaston Test ended, he walked his two daughters around the empty ground, laughing as his elder one shrunk away from the sprinklers that sprung up. The younger one slid away from his arms to join in the fun. All looked well in Cook’s world. Only R Ashwin, it seems, stands between him and total bliss. At Lord’s, he is huffing and puffing, with his physio at his heels to do this and that. As he catches his breath, you shout out, “Hey, going to meet your old friend Will Notley,” and he gives a thumbs up.

In the circle of Cook’s friends, Notley is a legend of sorts. Even his nickname is associated with Cook: “Ten times Notley!” The two went to Bedford school, opened the batting in 40 games at least, and obviously it was Cook who would pump in those daddy hundreds. On 10 occasions, which Notley never gets tired of talking, Cook was outscored and hence the nickname, 10 times Notley.

Notley is an architect now and still plays some club cricket. His biggest cricketing achievement with Cook was the 333 they put up without getting dismissed in 50 overs against Gordonstoun. Notley was outscored of course but he has his own reasons for that.

“Cook scored almost double the runs I got but it was because he farmed the strike so well,” recalls Notley.

“At one point, he faced five consecutive overs. A quiet strike-stealing single off the last ball. I faced nothing in that middle period and even stopped talking to him between overs as a kind of friendly protest. We started talking again once we went past 300, which also brought up my century.”

Notley remembers how short and puny Cook used to be in the school days. “He always liked those daddy hundreds, huffing and puffing his way through. Always good with the cut and pull shot. Have you noticed, he never ever sweats. Never.”

The BBC has in the past chosen to juxtapose that feature with another trivia: Cook, who was born on Christmas Day, never sweats. Unlike most kids in the cricket team, Cook had got into the school on a music scholarship. A chorister.

“You would have heard about his choir singing days, right?” Young Cook would sing in a choir for hours at the prestigious St. Pauls Cathedral in London. Typically, St Paul’s takes boys in years 3 or 4 after auditions and are put through the grind. He has even performed for the Queen at the cathedral. He scored a hundred in a game against Westminster Abbey and got into Bedford at age of 13 where he became the president of the music society.

“He also plays the clarinet and is pretty good at it,” Notley says.

Cook has talked about how being a chorister has helped his cricket. “It taught me how to focus my mind and concentrate. If you miss your moment in an orchestra, there is no forgiving.” It seems his dancing skills weren’t up to the scratch, though. Guy Fletcher, director of sports at Bedford school, was a supervisor at the annual gig of the 10th standard kids, and says, “Alastair’s dancing was absolutely pathetic! I remember watching all the girls completely ignoring him.”

It’s his temperament that stood out for Notley. “We had quite a few good cricketers from our school, but no one had his kind of insane focus and temperament. The hundreds kept coming, and honestly, there was never a doubt that he would go on to play for England. He scored against all the big teams like MCC. I didn’t think that he would end up scoring 10,000 runs and all that, but knew he would play for England. He has always had a huge belief in himself. It’s easy to see why: all those hundreds as a tiny kid against bigger older bowlers who would look at his size and keep bouncing at him. No wonder his cut and pulls got better and better.”

Notley talks about how Cook was always very stubborn and a strong-minded man. “Once he decides something, he would rarely change it. Always open for discussions but once he makes his mind, he would put his head down and go about trying to achieve it. It’s something that helped him a lot in his captaincy. Being England’s cricket captain is quite a big deal in our country. The press and people will always have a go, and he has done an admirable job. Graceful is the word I would associate with him, and which applies to the way he led England as well. He knew what a honour it was to be the captain and made sure he respected that.”

Did the last year or so as a captain affect him? Did he mop around? “Not really, no,” Notley says. “He doesn’t play much cricket these days, does he? Tests and then jumps in with the lambs and kids in his farm. It’s a lovely life! His family keeps him very centred. As he has said once, ‘sheep don’t talk cricket with you’.”

“Never let him tell you that he doesn’t care about numbers and statistics, though,” Notley laughs. “Even now, when a bit of nostalgia rolls in, he would correct me on my memory: usually pointing out that he scored this many runs more at some school game. C’mon, you are England legend, let me have my little joys! It’s all in the scorecards, he would say.”

For many years, Cook held the record for most number of runs scored in a season for Bedsford school, a feat he was pretty proud of says Notley. Years later, when James Kettleborough was about to overhaul it, Cook was generous enough to come to the ground with his dog. He would even tell Kettleborough to go for it and that records are meant to be broken. Do it.

“Well, he did that but let me tell you, I was walking around the ground that day with Cookie and just said ‘how do you feel about this? And he went, “well you know I have got four and a half thousand Test runs at the moment but this still annoys me! I liked having this record. That’s Cookie for you, don’t let him tell you otherwise.” Notley says.

At his home in Bedforshire, Cook apparently has used cricketing stumps, from games he scored hundreds, as part of the architecture. They were used as the spindles of the banister rails. Stumps from Adelaide, Sydney, Lord’s and even Mumbai.

One of other good friends of Cook was Peter Sowby, who died after a battle with prostrate cancer recently. In his end months, he raised money for charity for prostrate cancer along with his sister Nicky, who would run marathons and other charity runs for her brother. One of the last marathons, when he was still alive, was the London marathon. Cook and other friends arranged ‘Celebration of Life’ for Sowby before that at the Bedford School chapel. He died not long after that, but the sister and other friends have continued raising the money for charity.

“All that has made him and the rest of us really value life and look at it differently, you know,” Notley says.

At his own wedding, Cook drove off the church on a tractor with his wife. “It said everything that needs to be told about him and his life. Wife, kids and lambing; he is a happy man.”

