Alastair Cook reveals how he broke his retirement news to teammates

Alastair Cook will retire after the fifth Test between India and England. (Source: AP) Alastair Cook will retire after the fifth Test between India and England. (Source: AP)

England opener Alastair Cook revealed that he cried while breaking the news of his retirement to teammates. Cook, 33, is England’s all-time leading run-scorer and the sixth-highest run-scorer in Test history. He will hang his boots after the fifth and final Test between India and England which begins on Friday. Cook played 160 Test matches, with 12,254 runs to his name. He made his Test debut in Nagpur in 2006 at the age of 21, and scored a century in the second innings.

Reflecting on the moment when he spoke in the dressing room, the 33-year-old said, “I was a couple of beers in, otherwise I would have cried more than I actually did. At the end of the game I said, ‘It might be good news, it might be sad for some, it might be happy for others, but it’s time and I have done my bit. I will play one more game. There was a little bit of silence, then Mo [Ali] said something, everybody laughed and it was forgotten about,” Cook said.

“Over the last six months there have been signs in my mind this was going to happen. I had always been mentally tough and had that edge to everything I’ve done – and that edge had kind of gone,” he added.

Recollecting his journey, Cook said, “I can look back and say I became the best player I could have become and that means a lot to me. I was never the most talented cricketer, but I definitely got everything out of my ability.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd