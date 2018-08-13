India vs England: Adil Rashid registers absurd record

England spinner Adil Rashid had little to do during the second India Test. (Source: Reuters) England spinner Adil Rashid had little to do during the second India Test. (Source: Reuters)

Before India’s Test series against England began, Adil Rashid had been the focal point for his selection despite not playing county cricket and opting out of playing red ball cricket for Yorkshire in the coming season. His selection, however, was based on strong performances in limited overs cricket against Australia and then India. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was extremely critical of the decision.

At Lord’s in the second Test, Rashid achieved a rather absurd, and unwanted, record to his name. He became the first England cricketer in 13 years to go without batting, bowling or taking a catch in a Test. Last time it happened was also at Lord’s with Gareth Batty having an invisible time on the field against Bangladesh in 2005.

Adil Rashid showing all the haters that he can not just be selected by England but also can go unnoticed throughout the match. Bit of a magician. #ENGvIND — Ashish C Bardapurkar (@riquelme08) 12 August 2018

Rashid didn’t need to take up the ball with England’s seamers getting the job done and effectively so. England defiantly thumped India by an innings and 159 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series. India were dismissed for 107 and 130 in the two innings and the solitary spinner in the playing XI didn’t get a chance to get involved. When England were up to bat, Joe Root declared at 397/7 to take a 289 run lead which proved enough for the win.

Stats: India suffer biggest defeat at Lord’s since 1974

“So we have picked someone who cannot be arsed with 4 day cricket for the Test Team … Forget whether he is good enough or not I find this decision ridiculous … !!!”,” tweeted Vaughan slamming the decision to pick Rashid.

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur questioned the message sent by the selectors to the county game by calling up Rashid. “We’re very surprised that England have called Adil up after not playing red-ball cricket this season,” Arthur said on Yorkshire’s website. “Neither has he expressed a desire to do so. I hope that England know what they’re doing to Adil, and the county game,” he added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd