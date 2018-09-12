WATCH: Adil Rashid produces magical delivery to end KL Rahul’s stay at The Oval

Adil Rashid produced a fantastic delivery to dismiss KL Rahul for 149. (Source: Reuters) Adil Rashid produced a fantastic delivery to dismiss KL Rahul for 149. (Source: Reuters)

England’s Adil Rashid produced a fantastic ‘Shane Warne-like’ delivery to dismiss KL Rahul for 149 as India went down by 118 runs in the final Test of the five-match series won by England 4-1.

With Rahul and Rishabh Pant keeping India in control, Rashid produced an exceptional ball to give the hosts breakthrough in the final session of the series. The Yorkshire spinner bowled Rahul with a delivery that spun 10 degrees, taking the wicket in the first ball of the 82nd over.

The wicket is being called the ‘ball of 21st century’, reminding fans of Shane Warne’s Ball of the Century to Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993.

You just can’t beat Adil Rashid when his rotation is like this #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/kaWE06HGtd — I PROMISE I Will Never Stop Going In (@mericanViolence) 11 September 2018

Here’s a look at the delivery from Rashid. Here’s a look at the delivery from Rashid.

Ball of THIS century.

Brilliant by Rashid.

cc @ShaneWarne https://t.co/uuRY8AuGQ6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 11 September 2018

Nobody interested in Rashid bowled the ‘Ball of The 21st Century’ narrative? That spun miles…. #EngvInd #Rahul — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 11 September 2018

India were bowled out for 345 in pursuit of a mammoth target of 464. Making amends for a below-par show in the preceding Tests, Rahul (149 off 224 balls) and Pant (114 off 146 balls) scored centuries to give India hope before Adil Rashid (2/63 in 15 overs) dashed their hopes with a twin blow.

It couldn’t have been a more emotional farewell for Alastair Cook as he led the team off the ground amidst a thunderous standing ovation.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd