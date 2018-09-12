Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
WATCH: Adil Rashid produces magical delivery to end KL Rahul’s stay at The Oval

Adil Rashid produced a fantastic 'Shane Warne-like' delivery to dismiss KL Rahul for 149 as India went down by 118 runs in the final Test of the five-match series won by England 4-1.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 12, 2018 12:24:14 am
Adil Rashid produced a fantastic delivery to dismiss KL Rahul for 149. (Source: Reuters)
England’s Adil Rashid produced a fantastic ‘Shane Warne-like’ delivery to dismiss KL Rahul for 149 as India went down by 118 runs in the final Test of the five-match series won by England 4-1.

With Rahul and Rishabh Pant keeping India in control, Rashid produced an exceptional ball to give the hosts breakthrough in the final session of the series. The Yorkshire spinner bowled Rahul with a delivery that spun 10 degrees, taking the wicket in the first ball of the 82nd over.

The wicket is being called the ‘ball of 21st century’, reminding fans of Shane Warne’s Ball of the Century to Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993.

Here’s a look at the delivery from Rashid.

India were bowled out for 345 in pursuit of a mammoth target of 464. Making amends for a below-par show in the preceding Tests, Rahul (149 off 224 balls) and Pant (114 off 146 balls) scored centuries to give India hope before Adil Rashid (2/63 in 15 overs) dashed their hopes with a twin blow.

It couldn’t have been a more emotional farewell for Alastair Cook as he led the team off the ground amidst a thunderous standing ovation.

