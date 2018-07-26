India vs England: Adil Rashid included in England squad for first Test at Edgbaston

Adil Rashid has been named in the 13-man side. (Source: Reuters) Adil Rashid has been named in the 13-man side. (Source: Reuters)

England have announced their 13-man squad for the first Test against India and leg-spinner Adil Rashid has been included in the side. Rashid, whose last Test came against India in 2016, had earlier stated his desire of concentrating only on white-ball cricket. However, the 30-year-old wrist spinner had also said that said he “was not finished” with the longer form of the game. 25-year-old allrounder Jamie Porter has also earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad. The first Test between England and India begins on August 1 at Edgbaston.

“Adil Rashid also returns to the England Test squad. Before the selection meeting, Adil had confirmed his availability to play Test cricket for England for the whole of this summer and the upcoming winter tours to Sri Lanka and West Indies. Following his earlier decision in February 2018, Adil has a white-ball only contract to play for Yorkshire this summer. That arrangement is unchanged by his selection for England.”

“However, Adil fully understands that if he wishes to be eligible for Test cricket in the 2019 season, he must have a county contract to play four-day cricket. Moving forward, England Test players must be committed to the county championship.”

“Clearly, the one-off circumstances around Adil’s return to the Test squad are unusual. However, the selection panel was unanimous in believing that Adil should be selected in England’s squad,” said Smith.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Jamie Porter

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd