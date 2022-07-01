India vs England 5th Test, Birmingham Weather Forecast, Pitch Report: Will it rain at Edgbaston?

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England beginning on Friday and seamer Jasprit Bumrah will lead the side instead, the touring team said on Thursday. Bumrah will lead the side with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as his deputy.

Mayank Agarwal has joined the squad as cover but India have yet to decide who will be Shubman Gill’s opening partner in Rohit’s absence. Coach Rahul Dravid has said they have two more options in stumper-batsman KS Bharat and top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year because of COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.

Pitch Report: Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England is a good-scoring ground. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in Tests is 307 while the average 2nd innings total is 320. The average 3rd innings total is 244 while the 4th innings total is 152. The stadium has hosted 53 Tests so far. England stadiums benefit pacers and seamers as they support swing.

Weather Report: According to reports from weather.com, the temperature of Birmingham city in England on July 1 (Friday) will be about 19° Celcius during the day and fall to 10° Celcius at night. The sky will be a little cloudy during the day and night. The chances of rain are 36% during the day and 36% at night. Showers are expected early morning and late at night. Hence, the ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 1 might be affected by rains. The humidity will be around 69% during the day and rise to 77% at night.

ENG Probable Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

IND Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj