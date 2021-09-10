India vs England: Manchester Test to go ahead after India players test negative for Covid-19

Updated: September 10, 2021 12:08:58 am
The fifth Test between India and England will go ahead as per schedule after the ECB announced there have been no further positive Covid tests in the Indian camp. All the 21 players of the Indian Test squad tested negative for COVID-19.
The entire Indian group had to undergo RT-PCR tests after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Earlier, head physio Nitin Patel, who is currently in isolation, tested positive along with head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun in London.
India lead 2-1 in the five-Test series after winning the Oval Test by 157 runs. The final Test begins on Friday at Emirates Old Trafford.
