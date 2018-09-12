India vs England: KL Rahul accomplishes rare feat in 5th Test against England

KL Rahul scored 149 in the fourth innings of the fifth Test against England. (Source: Reuters) KL Rahul scored 149 in the fourth innings of the fifth Test against England. (Source: Reuters)

India opening batsman KL Rahul on Tuesday achieved a rare feat of scoring his first five Test centuries in different countries after he scored 149 runs in the fourth innings of the final Test against England at Oval. Earlier, the right-hand batsman has scored Test centuries in Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and India. Despite his heroic efforts, Rahul failed to save the day for India after he was dismissed by a magical delivery from off-spinner Adil Rashid. India eventually were bowled out for 345 and lost the 5th Test by 118 runs, giving England a 4-1 win in the series.

Here are all the statistics of the 5th Test between India and England:

* KL Rahul’s 149 is the second highest individual score by an Indian batsman in the fourth innings of a Test, only after Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 at Oval in 1979.

* KL Rahul is the 9th player to score all his first five Test centuries in different countries. He is also only the second Indian to do so, only after Ajinkya Rahane.

* The 204-run partnership between Rahul and Rishabh Pant is the second highest partnership for any wicket for India in the fourth innings of a Test match. The 213-run partnership between Sunil Gavaskara nd Chetan Chauhan at Oval in 1979 remains the best partnership for India in the fourth innings.

* It is also only the second partnership of 200 runs or more for sixth wicket or below for any side in the fourth Test of an innings. The only pair to do so before was Adam Gilchrist and Justin Langer, who stitched 238 runs together for the sixth wicket against Pakistan in Hobart.

* Rishabh Pant became only the fourth wicketkeeper from India to score a century outside the subcontinent, only after are Vijay Manjrekar, Ajay Ratra and Wriddhiman Saha, who all scored a ton in West Indies.

* Pant is also the second youngest wicketkeeper to score a ton for India, at 20 years and 342 days, only after Ajay Ratra, who scored his ton at 20 years and 150 days against West Indies in 2002.

* James Anderson becomes the leading wicket-taker (564) among fast bowlers in Test Cricket. He surpasses Glenn McGrath, who previously held the record with 563 wickets.

