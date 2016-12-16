India vs England, 5th Test: Moeen Ali and Joe Root pull England back into contention

Moeen Ali, mixing watchfulness against India’s potent spin attack with aggression, was unbeaten on 120. Moeen Ali, mixing watchfulness against India’s potent spin attack with aggression, was unbeaten on 120.

Moeen Ali and Joe Root pulled England back into contention on day one of the fifth Test against India, with Ali scoring an unbeaten century as England reached 284-4 at the close on Friday.

With the series won by India, Ali, mixing watchfulness against India’s potent spin attack with aggression, was unbeaten on 120, while Ben Stokes was 5 not out. They had added 31 runs for the fifth wicket.

Root and Jonny Bairstow added steel to the English batting after England’s openers were dismissed cheaply.

Post tea, Ali and Bairstow (49) continued their fourth-wicket partnership as England went past the 200-mark in the 65th over.

Ali survived a second DRS review, for lbw off Amit Mishra (0-52) this time, and the umpire’s decision stayed in the batsman’s favour.

He then reached his century off 203 balls, including nine fours. In all, he faced 220 deliveries and hit 12 fours.

After adding 86 for the fourth wicket with Ali, Bairstow offered a simple catch to Lokesh Rahul at cover off Ravindra Jadeja (3-73).

India took the second new ball in the 86th over, but were unable to take another wicket.

