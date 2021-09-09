India vs England 5th Test, Manchester weather forecast, pitch report: Will it rain at Old Trafford?

India will take on England in the fifth and final Test which will be held in Manchester, starting Friday. Virat Kohli and his men will be heading into this Test with supreme confidence and will also back themselves to win the series 3-1. While the Indian seamers have come good, batting still remain an area of concern. Any change in the playing eleven will be based on the conditions that will be on offer. England captain Joe Root has said that the Oval pitch was a “brilliant example” of a good surface for Test cricket. However, a green top can also be counter-productive for the hosts.

Pitch: Remember this venue is the home ground of James Anderson and the pitch is one of the quickest in England. However, the wicket at Old Trafford might wear out as the game goes on and spinners might come into play. But with cloudy conditions on the horizon, seamers will also play a part. Overcast conditions might just give the hosts a slight edge. The first innings should be the best time to bat for both sides.

Weather: We’re likely to see some rain in the first couple of days in the fifth Test. Showers are primarily expected over the first couple of days. The average temperature should be around 18 degrees celsius, although the general weather conditions throughout the match should be drier.