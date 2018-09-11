India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: India hope to avoid defeat

India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: The hectic and straining tour of the UK ends today with India on the backfoot and fighting for survival. England had already taken an unbeatable lead in the fourth Test and a win today would be ceremonial and yet to add to question marks over India’s attempts at becoming better travellers. When India resume from 58/3, chasing 406 runs more, the aim would be to get a draw and end the series, and the tour, with dignity and accept defeat to a better England side. For England, a win would be a fitting end to the summer and to give Alastair Cook a fitting farewell.
India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow in Hindi
India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: After scoring 147 in his final Test innings, Alastair Cook is only waiting for a win over India - and the birth of his third child - to complete the perfect ending to his England career. Playing in his 161st and final Test match, Cook scored his 33rd Test century on Monday before India slumped to 58-3 on Day 4 of the fifth Test at the Oval, chasing 463 runs to win and leaving England seven wickets away from extending its 3-1 series lead. Cook and his successor as captain, Joe Root, both struck centuries in a 259-run third-wicket partnership, allowing England to declare on 423-8 and set India an imposing last innings target. (AP)
Alastair Cook after Day 4: "You couldn’t have scripted it. Today was one of those days when you’ll forever look back and think wow. It has just been a great week. Ever since it (my retirement) was announced (last week), you hope you have a good week but to top it off with a score here was just incredible." [More on what he said]
Life came full circle for Alastair Cook at The Oval. It began with a hundred in Nagpur in 2006 and culminates with another in 2018. Sriram Veera, our reporter in London, has more. [READ]
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our continued live coverage of India's tour of the UK which began with games against Ireland and now it finishes at The Oval in London. Been a roller coaster of a performance at times by the Indian times and emotions that go with it. But as things stand, India would be pretty exhausted but would need to put out all stops to try and finish without a defeat. Early signs of the chase - a 464 runs at that - had India reeling under the intensity of the England seam attack. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane persisted to settle nerves but they have a massive task ahead of them.