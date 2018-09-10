India vs England 5th Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: England look to set big target

India vs England 5th Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: Alastair Cook will hope for a farewell century as England resume Day 4 of the fifth and final Test from 114 for two in their second innings. Cook was unbeaten on 46 as England reached 114-2 at stumps Sunday on day three at the Oval for a 154-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday had prevented a far bigger lead with 86 not out. Hanuma Vihari, who scored a half-century on his debut, had helped the visitors claw their way to within 40.
India vs England 5th Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming:
India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: Alastair Cook displayed his all-too familiar obduracy and powered England to a position of strength in the fifth Test against India, laying the groundwork for a swansong befitting a distinguished career. Cook was unbeaten on 46 runs in his last international innings as England reached 114 for 2 at stumps on day three at the Oval. At end of play, he had put on 52 runs for the third wicket with skipper Joe Root (29) as England took a 154-run lead.
Less than half-an-hour to go for the match fourth day of the fifth Test to kickstart at the Oval in London.
A bundle of nerves ahead of his Test debut, Hanuma Vihari said a phone call to Rahul Dravid put his mind at ease and helped him get the maiden fifty that rescued India from a difficult situation against England. Vihari scored 56 and put on a vital 77-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (86 not out) to help India post 292 in their first innings Sunday.
India’s Ravindra Jadeja is an exceptional cricketer and England are happy that he featured only in the fifth and final Test, said the home team’s assistant coach Paul Farbrace. Coming into bat at number 8, Jadeja scored his ninth Test half-century to rescue India from 160-6 to 292 in the first innings.
Hanuma Vihari had quit Hyderabad after six years of first-class cricket and was left disillusioned with the whole experience. Personal tragedies helped forge Hanuma Vihari’s inner steel. Here is some background on the debutant.
The man who loves his horses kept the wolf away from the Indian door. Had Ravindra Jadeja fallen early, had he not played his best Test knock, India would have been already buried in the Test. With India set to bat last, England, who are already 154 runs ahead with eight wickets intact, hold all the cards but Jadeja and the debutant Hanuma Vihari at least ensured the game wasn’t done and dusted already. Alastair Cook, though, seems determined to script a fairytale farewell.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the fifth and final Test between India and England. England reached 114-2 at stumps on Sunday on day three at the Oval for a 154-run lead. All eyes will be on Alastair Cook as he plays his farewell innings in Test cricket.