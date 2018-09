India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: India rely on debutant Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja partnership

India vs England 5th Test Live Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: England’s Stuart Broad and Jos Butler appeal for an LBW decision against India’s Hanuma Vihari. (Source: Reuters) 5th Test Live Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: England’s Stuart Broad and Jos Butler appeal for an LBW decision against India’s Hanuma Vihari. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: England’s fast bowlers backed up on Saturday as India’s batting woes continued with the visitors slumping to 174/6 at the end of the second day of the fifth and final Test at the Oval. England capitalised on half-century by Jos Buttler which left the visitors struggling. Buttler scored 89 for the ninth wicket as England recovered from 198/7 after day one to 332 all out. Anderson and Stokes took two quick wickets each including the crucial one of India’s captain Virat Kohli for 49. India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three full day’s play remaining in the match.