India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: India rely on debutant Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja partnership

India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: England’s fast bowlers backed up on Saturday as India’s batting woes continued with the visitors slumping to 174/6 at the end of the second day of the fifth and final Test at the Oval. England capitalised on half-century by Jos Buttler which left the visitors struggling. Buttler scored 89 for the ninth wicket as England recovered from 198/7 after day one to 332 all out. Anderson and Stokes took two quick wickets each including the crucial one of India’s captain Virat Kohli for 49. India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three full day’s play remaining in the match.
JASPRIT BUMRAH: “When you have an extra bowler, that gives you some cushion while bowling. With four bowlers you tend to bowl more overs because then you have to come back quickly (to bowl). That was the only difference I felt, otherwise we tried our best, we bowled our hearts out, we bowled a lot of overs. An extra bowler sometimes gives you enough rest."
James Anderson, who was brought to the England cricket team from Burnley club cricket, needs two more scalps to go level with Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 Test wickets.
Sanjay Manjrekar on Jadeja:
England batsman Jos Buttler said that the hosts are in the driver’s seat in the fifth and final Test after reducing India to 174-6 at stumps on day two at the Oval in London. Read his entire interview.
James Anderson was a thorn in the flesh of the Indian batsmen on Day 2 for India. Read full report here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the fifth and final Test between India and England, taking place at the Oval, London. Debutant Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja will have to forge a big partnership on Day 3 to keep India in the game. India trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand.