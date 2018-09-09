India vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: India rely on debutant Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja partnership

India vs England 5th Test Live Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: England's Jos Buttler scored 89. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 5th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Score: India's susceptibility to quality swing bowling once again came to the fore as they struggled to reach 174 for six after England's tail wagged considerably to give the hosts an upperhand on the second day of the fifth and final cricket Test here on Saturday. India still trail England by another 158 runs with four wickets in hand and three full day's play remaining in the match. Courtesy birthday boy Jos Buttler's 89 and his 98-run ninth-wicket stand with Stuart Broad (38), England managed a decent first innings score of 332 after they were struggling at 198 for seven at the end of first day's play.