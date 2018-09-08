India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: India look to skittle out English tail

India vs England 5th Test Live Score, Ind vs Eng Live Cricket Streaming: Alastair Cook's dismissal resulted in England losing way on Day 1 of fifth Test. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 5th Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Alastair Cook led England with 71 in his final Test before it collapsed to 198-7 against India on day one of the fifth test at the Oval on Friday. England and Cook appeared to be cruising toward a perfect day, with the former captain and Moeen Ali guiding the home team to 123-1 at tea after Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat. However, when Cook, playing in his 161st and last Test, played onto his stumps from Jasprit Bumrah shortly after tea, a familiar England collapse followed.