India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live score Live cricket streaming: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings open for England

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live score Live cricket streaming: Ravi Shastri maintained that this team remains one of the best travelling sides India has ever produced. (Source: Reuters)

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live score Live cricket streaming: England are leading the series 3-1, victory sealed, and yet, they have been jittery. They don't have a working opening pair, the rest of their upper order batsmen have all floundered and it has been Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler who have bailed them out of situations. Luckily for them, India's batsmen have been worse with a Virat Kohli wicket being the predecessor of a collapse for much of this series. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stepped up in the third and fourth Tests but there was little to no contribution from the rest.