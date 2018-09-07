India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live score Live cricket streaming: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings open for England

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live score Live cricket streaming: Friday marks the beginning of the end of India’s tour of England. It started off on a high note for the visitors with India winning the T20I series. They followed that up with an easy win in the first ODI before getting hammered in the second and third to concede the series. The flagship Test series rolled in after that and the first match didn’t disappoint. England won that and the tone was set for India for the rest of the series. Virat Kohli has shown that he has come a long way since his 2014 horrors and has tormented England throughout the series alongwith his bowlers. But the rest of the batsmen have been patchy and all that means that India start the fifth Test trailing 3-1 and seeking a consolation win.
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live score Live cricket streaming: IND vs ENG fifth Test day one Live commentary in Hindi
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live score Live cricket streaming: England are leading the series 3-1, victory sealed, and yet, they have been jittery. They don't have a working opening pair, the rest of their upper order batsmen have all floundered and it has been Sam Curran, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler who have bailed them out of situations. Luckily for them, India's batsmen have been worse with a Virat Kohli wicket being the predecessor of a collapse for much of this series. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stepped up in the third and fourth Tests but there was little to no contribution from the rest.
Players are out on the field. Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings arrive at the crease. Cook will take strike first. India's Jasprit Bumrah will open the attack with the new ball. And we are on our way... At the end of the first over, ENG- 1/0
England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
England have won the toss yet again. They have opted to bat first at the Kennington Oval, London. India have made two changes with Ravindra Jadeja coming in for R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari making his debut in place of Hardik Pandya.
Hanuma Vihari has been handed his first Test cap. He is the 292nd player to represent India. It means Karun Nair will sit this one out too.
If you look at those images closely, you will notice that the sky above those 'chefs' is as blue as blue can be with some benign white clouds hovering about. It seems we won't be having a repeat of Lord's.
The chefs are moving towards The Oval to cheer for the Master Chef. For the uninitiated, Cook is referred to as the 'Master Chef' by England fans. Pics by our man in England Sriram Veera.
Moeen Ali was sidelined for much of this series so he did England the favour of reminding them just how good he is. At Southampton, with England coming to the Test after a bruising defeat in Nottingham, Moeen took five wickets in the first innings, scored 40 valuable runs and then took four more in the second Indian innings to seal the match and the series. Throughout the match, his father could not sleep well. After it, highlights of the match kept rolling in the Ali household, alongwith seviyan kheer, gulab jamuns, chicken kebabs and a lot of unbridled joy. Read on
In the nearly 33 years that have passed between 1985 and 2018, England have beaten India in India only once. Alastair Cook was captain of that team. He was also the highest scorer in that series having made 562 in eight innings at an average of 80. He has had a dry run over the past couple of years which makes easy to forget the kind of Mr Dependabe he used to be at one point for England. However, that career figure of 12,254, which makes him the highest run scorer in the country's long history in Test cricket, is one that won't be surpassed too soon. Joe Root is still in his early 6000s and is not enjoying the best of forms as of now but he is the favourite to go match Cook. For now, though, it is time to stand up and applaud for a career par excellence. Well played, Cookie.
Hello and welcome! Battle for pride is one way to describe this Test match for India. But that pride has been dented already by the comments made by their coach. Ravi Shastri, in a bid to defend his team's back to back failures in South Africa and England despite him repeatedly calling them the best touring side in donkey's years, went ahead and wiped out the good work done by the likes of Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly in their respective captaincies. "If you look at the last three years, we have won nine matches overseas and three series (against West Indies and twice in Sri Lanka),” Shastri said while addressing the media on Wednesday. “I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run in such a short time, and you have had some great players playing in those series." As if the team didn't have enough bad press already.