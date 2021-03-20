scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
‘No Bumrah, no Shami, no Jadeja, no problem’: India clinch England T20I series

India relied on Virat Kohli's unbeaten 80-run knock and some economical death-over bowling for their 36-run win over England.

March 20, 2021
India players celebrate a wicket during their fifth T20I against England. (BCCI)

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth T20I to claim the series 3-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma’s blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for India’s massive total of 224/2. Virat Kohli contributed unbeaten 80 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls before Chris Jordan’s stunning piece of fielding resulted in his dismissal off Adil Rashid. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39.

India struck early with Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing dangerous Jason Roy for a duck and kept consistent pressure on England. Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52) scored half-centuries but the required run rate kept mounting. They managed 188/8 for in their 20 overs.

