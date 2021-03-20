‘No Bumrah, no Shami, no Jadeja, no problem’: India clinch England T20I series

India players celebrate a wicket during their fifth T20I against England. (BCCI)

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth T20I to claim the series 3-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma’s blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for India’s massive total of 224/2. Virat Kohli contributed unbeaten 80 while Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 17 balls before Chris Jordan’s stunning piece of fielding resulted in his dismissal off Adil Rashid. Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39.

India struck early with Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing dangerous Jason Roy for a duck and kept consistent pressure on England. Dawid Malan (68) and Jos Buttler (52) scored half-centuries but the required run rate kept mounting. They managed 188/8 for in their 20 overs.

India win the series 3-2! From being 130-0 in the 13th over, England end on 188-8. India are now undefeated for eight T20I series in a row.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/QoaSljEvsy — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 20, 2021

Take a bow Team India on an impressive series win. And to do that against the full strength England team and after bowling in back to back matches with a wet ball is indeed a fabulous achievement. Great exhibition of skill and will. Keep it up👍👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wl8N4piy2U — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 20, 2021

What a GREAT win Team India😎 You boys put up a great show throughout the series💪 Big congratulations on the series win. Way to go. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #INDvENG @BhuviOfficial you beauty ❤️✅🙌 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/z8HehwtdoO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 20, 2021

No Bumrah. No Shami. No Jadeja. No Rohit in the first couple of games. No Problem. Against the Number 1 side in the world. Losing the toss…and winning the game. Twice. Take a bow, Team India 👏😇🙌🥳 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 20, 2021

Congratulations on dominating the series decider team India. How was the pitch?… #INDvsENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 20, 2021

And how good @BhuviOfficial bowled! Never easy coming back from string of injuries. Credit to him and team management for backing him. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 20, 2021

Congratulations team india for another series win. @BhuviOfficial is a super bowler. #ENGvsIND — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 20, 2021

An incredible comeback by the boys!! Huge effort by #TeamIndia! What a nail biting series! Winning a series from behind is not easy, great belief and courage shown by the boys! 👏 On to the next one: ODIs🙌 #INDvsENG 🇮🇳 @BCCI — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) March 20, 2021

Congratulations boys 🇮🇳 hard fought series with Eng I though both teams played some really quality cricket under pressure Specially india coming 2 to 1 down to win it 3 to 2 @imVkohli at his best with @ImRo45 is this our opening pair for the World Cup ? Top spell @BhuviOfficial — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 20, 2021