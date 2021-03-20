India vs England 5th T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

India vs England 5th T20 Live Cricket Streaming: India and England will face off in the 5th T20I on Saturday. (Screenshot)

India vs England 5th T20 Live Cricket Streaming: After levelling the series 2-2, India and England are all set to lock horns for winning the series in the decider on Saturday in Ahmedabad. The final will be seen as both team’s another firm step towards finalising their core for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The Virat Kohli-led side, which did not have the depth earlier to attack in all situations, finds itself full of ‘x-factor’ with the emergence of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, whose willow bludgeoned the England bowlers, making it a dream debut on Thursday.

England, on the other hand, will expect Jos Buttler and the world’s number one batsman Dawid Malan to show more consistency with the bat.

Details of the India vs England 5th T20I match:

When and what time will India vs England 5th T20I match begin?

The India vs England 5th T20I will begin at 7 PM IST on Saturday (March 20).

Which channel will broadcast India vs England 5th T20I match live in India?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 5th T20I match?

The India vs England 5th T20I match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

What are the likely playing XIs of the India vs England 5th T20I match?

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul/Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid