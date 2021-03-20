India vs England 5th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Winner-take-all in series decider

India vs England 5th T20I

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: India and England take on each other in the fifth and final match of the T20I series in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with the rubber currently tied at 2-2.

India’s bench strength — Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav — have given ample proof of their competence in the series already, and Virat Kohli has a problem of plenty when deciding his team’s batting order. For England, who have twice gone up in the series only to twice lose the lead, will be hoping for some more consistency from their batting order and some support from the likes of Chris Jordan and Sam Curran to their strike bowlers. Match will begin at 7 pm IST.