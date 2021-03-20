India vs England 5th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: Winner-take-all in series decider

India vs England (IND vs ENG) 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: India and England take on each other in the fifth and final match of the T20I series in Ahmedabad on Saturday, with the rubber currently tied at 2-2.
India’s bench strength — Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav — have given ample proof of their competence in the series already, and Virat Kohli has a problem of plenty when deciding his team’s batting order. For England, who have twice gone up in the series only to twice lose the lead, will be hoping for some more consistency from their batting order and some support from the likes of Chris Jordan and Sam Curran to their strike bowlers. Match will begin at 7 pm IST.
India have lost only 2 of 19 T20I series since 2017. England haven't lost a T20I series since 2018. Ben Stokes has likened the series finale to a World Cup final. Someone has to blink tonight, but you get the feeling it's going to be a hard staring contest.
Welcome to our live coverage of the final match of the T20I series. Both England and India - dare we say, the best two teams in the world as of now - look capable of turning out with the big performance on the night. Whose night will it be tonight? Toss and team news at 6:30 pm IST.