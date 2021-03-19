Battle for supremacy among two best teams in series-decider

India and England will face off in the 5th T20I on Saturday. (Screenshot)

It’s all to play for in the 5th and final T20I between India and England on Saturday, with the series between the two best white-ball sides in the world currently level at 2-2.

Both Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan’s sides will be looking to seal the series and assert their dominance in this battle in the final match, but also on agenda will be the plan to finalize the two sides for the T20 World Cup later this year.

India finds itself full of ‘x-factor’ with the emergence of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, whose willow bludgeoned the England bowlers, making it a dream debut on Friday. His innings at number three was pure delight and left even the likes of Kohli “stunned”, reinforcing the role of IPL in providing polished talent to the national team.

It was not a surprise that Suryakumar found a place in the squad for the upcoming ODI series.

“It’s not easy to walk in at three in your first game and we all were stunned. He stamped his authority and allowed the likes of Shreyas, Hardik and Pant to do their job. I am a fan of these youngsters,” said Kohli referring to Suryakumar.

Another big plus for India in the series has been Hardik Pandya contributing with the ball regularly. He was among the star bowlers on Thursday, taking two wickets for 16 runs in four overs.

Leggie Rahul Chahar, playing in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, also did a decent job while Washington Sundar had a rare off day. India will now be hoping KL Rahul fires at the top, having showed some form in the previous game following scores of 1, 0, 0.

England, on the other hand, will expect Jos Buttler and world’s number one batsman Dawid Malan to show more consistency with the bat.

The pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been impressive but they have not got a lot of support from Chris Jordan, who leaked most runs in the fourth T20.

“We are just trying to learn as much as we can in this series. The progression to the World Cup in seven months is important,” said Morgan following the eight-run loss.

“….We really want to play in must win games like these. Certainly all to play for now. Playing away from home and winning will be great.”

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer

