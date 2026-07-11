India vs England 5th T20I Playing 11: Can Tilak retain spot in XI today?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India vs England 5th T20I predicted playing XI: Smarting from their second consecutive series defeat, Shreyas Iyer’s India will aim to wrap up their T20I tour to England with a win during the fifth and last match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.
With injuries and poor form ravaging the batting and bowling departments, India have looked anything but a World Cup-winning outfit throughout the tour. After suffering their biggest-ever defeat by runs (125) in the third T20I in Nottingham, India waged poorly with the bat in the following game in Bristol. Managing only 158 runs, India were thwarted by a powerful England chase led by captain Harry Brook. The defeat marked India’s first-ever T20I series defeat to England in a series that comprised at least two games.
With pacer Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy ruled out of the final match owing to their hamstring injuries, there is not a lot of tinkering that India can afford to do during the final game.
India predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England predicted XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
India Squad: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.