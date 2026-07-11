India vs England 5th T20I Playing 11: Can Tilak retain spot in XI today?

India vs England 5th T20I predicted playing XI: Smarting from their second consecutive series defeat, Shreyas Iyer’s India will aim to wrap up their T20I tour to England with a win during the fifth and last match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

With injuries and poor form ravaging the batting and bowling departments, India have looked anything but a World Cup-winning outfit throughout the tour. After suffering their biggest-ever defeat by runs (125) in the third T20I in Nottingham, India waged poorly with the bat in the following game in Bristol. Managing only 158 runs, India were thwarted by a powerful England chase led by captain Harry Brook. The defeat marked India’s first-ever T20I series defeat to England in a series that comprised at least two games.