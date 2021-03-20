India vs England 5th T20 predicted playing 11: Teams gear up for series decider

India vs England 5th T20 Predicted Playing 11: Will there be any changes from either side in the 5th and final T20I between India and England on Saturday? The series between the two best white-ball sides in the world is currently level at 2-2. Both Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan’s sides will be looking to seal the series and assert their dominance in this battle in the final match, but also on agenda will be the plan to finalize the two sides for the T20 World Cup later this year.

India’s bench strength has continued to come to the fore in this series, with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav having announced their arrival in international cricket with a bang. For England, the pace duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been impressive but they have not got a lot of support from Chris Jordan, who leaked most runs in the fourth T20.

Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer