5-0 would be a dream but important we don’t get complacent, arrogant: Joe Root

England skipper Joe Root has cautioned his side against any sort of complacency or arrogance as they aim for a clean sweep over a troubled Indian team. England won the first Test by 31 runs and then blew away the visitors at Lord’s with an emphatic win by an innings and 159 runs. However, Root insisted that he did not want to look too far ahead as that would mean inviting unnecessary pressure upon themselves and instead will take it one match at a time.

Admitting that 5-0 would be a dream scoreline the England skipper said, “Obviously, that would be the dream – to put in five complete performances and have five wins. But it’s important we don’t get complacent, arrogant, or look too far ahead.”

“We’re playing against the No. 1 side in the world, with some very talented players, and we have to make sure we keep looking to learn and develop,” Root said at the post-match press conference.

“We’re not the finished article – we’ve got a long way to go to where we want to get to. We’re going to have to start again and work extremely hard over the next five days to win the next game. That’s got to be our mentality…of course, it’s a great position to be in – 2-0 up with three to go, going into Nottingham, which is a great place for us to play,” Espncricinfo quoted him as saying.

“But we’ve really got to make sure we are realistic about things. Enjoy the position we’re in, and when we get our opportunities really try to put India under pressure and drive the game forward, but not get ahead of ourselves.”

Meanwhile, the England skipper was also glad to have a happy headache with Chris Woakes delivering a match-winning performance after being roped in for Ben Stokes.

“Ben is obviously a huge part of this squad, so it’s a miss him not being here this week,” said Root. “But what it did do was create an opportunity for Chris to come in and perform – and boy, he didn’t disappoint did he? He was outstanding,” Root said before adding, “He’s a big part of our squad, all three formats, it’s been a frustrating summer for him, he’s been injured for a long part of it, and to get an opportunity to come in this week – the easy thing to do is get anxious, try a bit too hard, but he settled in magnificently well with that first spell in particular, then took that confidence into his batting, that partnership changed the game, turned it on its head, and got us miles ahead on that surface.”

“It’s a great headache to have for us, going into next week,” Root concluded.

