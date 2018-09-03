India vs England, 4th Test: ‘We put our best foot forward but it wasn’t good enough,’ says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli credited England for constantly keeping the pressure on the Indians throughout Day 4. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli credited England for constantly keeping the pressure on the Indians throughout Day 4. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli said that the Indian team lost to what was a good performance from the England team. The Indian captain said in the post-match presentation that England did well to give the target that they ended up giving the Indian team and that they never off any pressure even during Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane’s stand on Day 4. “I thought England did well to give us that target. They batted well in third innings. Seeing how the pitch was, how the ball was turning, they applied themselves and got to a total that was challenging,” said the Indian captain.

“Me and Jinks did well with that partnership, but if you don’t have a partnership before or after it becomes difficult. But we were always under the pump. The pressure was non-stop. We felt the passion of eleven players on the field, wanting to win the Test match for their country. Me and Jinks (Rahane) had the same passion. It was getting competitive. It was tough for England as well that phase. But they pulled it back. That’s the beauty of Test cricket.”

India had to chase down a target of 245 after ending the English second innings on Day 4. James Anderson and Stuart Broad wiped out the Indian top order but Kohli and Rahane got the Indians back on their feet again. The pair put up 101 runs for the fourth wicket and dominated much of the first and second session. Kohli’s dismissal just before Tea triggered a collapse that ended with India being all out for 184. Moeen Ali followed up his first innings fifer with a four-wicket haul and was the chief architect of England’s win.

“We thought we were in with a fifty-fifty chance last night. Didn’t get a good start, England applied a lot of pressure. All in all it was a challenging day, we put our best foot forward but it wasn’t good enough. Don’t think we made too many mistakes today. Credit to them.”

The defeat, which came despite outstanding performances with the bat from Cheteshwar Pujara in the first innings and Kohli and Rahane in the second, means that England have taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. “Nothing to take away from Pujara. He was outstanding in the first innings to get us a lead of 30-odd. He played so well to get us that lead,” said Kohli. “Joe (Root) was saying, it might not look like it but it has been a competitive series. Agree with him, been enjoyable to play. Fun for the people to watch too. Won’t throw in the towel, we will come out with same intensity at The Oval.”

