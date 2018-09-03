India vs England, 4th Test stats: Fourth time England have managed to beat India after ceding first innings lead

This is England’s second closest win against India. (Source: AP) This is England’s second closest win against India. (Source: AP)

India fell to a 60-run defeat to England in the fourth Test at Southampton and ceded an unassailable 3-1 lead. Chasing a target of 245 in the second innings, only Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli could make any meaningful contribution to the scoreboard with the rest of the batsmen putting up a total of 83 runs. Rahane and Kohli did make it look like India might be able to pull off the chase during their 101-run stand but the latter’s dismissal resulted in a collapse that ultimately ended the Indian second innings.

Here are a few stats from the fourth Test:

– Only four times before this Test, India went on to lose a Test after getting opposition down for 86 or fewer in the 1st inngs of the match.

26/6 vs Pak, Kolkata, 1999

39/6 vs Pak, Karachi, 2006

68/6 vs Pak, Bengaluru, 1987

81/6 vs Aus, Adelaide, 1992

– Second closest win by runs for England against India after the 31-run win in Edgbaston in the first Test.

– Only the fourth time that England have beat India after conceding a 1st innings lead with previous instances being Lord’s 1936, Trent Bridge 2011 and Southampton 2014.

Despite India’s series loss, Virat Kohli has been relentlessly accumalating runs and broke quite a few records on Day 4

– First Indian to reach 4000 Test runs as captain

– Second most number of 500-plus scores in Test series as captain, tied with Sobers and behind Lara and Bradman

– His current tally of 544 runs is the most by an Indian captain in an away series surpassing the previous record of 496 set by Rahul Dravid in West Indies in 2006

– He is the first Asian batsman to score 500 or more runs in a Test series in England

