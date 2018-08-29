India vs England, 4th Test Preview: India go for series equaliser in Southampton

The Indian seamers led by Jasprit Bumrah have delivered the goods when it mattered most. (Source: Reuters) The Indian seamers led by Jasprit Bumrah have delivered the goods when it mattered most. (Source: Reuters)

India registered a memorable victory in the third Test at Nottingham which helped them bounce back in the five-match Test series. Going into the fourth match at Southampton, with the scoreline 1-2, the writing on the wall is clear for Virat Kohli and Co – win at all costs. But history does not favour the Indian team. Only once has a team come back from 0-2 down to win a five-match series. That was Don Bradman’s Australia way back in 1936/37. So for the Indian team to emulate such a feat the first step would be to opt for their best playing XI. At Trent Bridge, the batsmen finally got a move on – forging crucial partnerships, playing with patience and poise. But it was the bowlers who stole the spotlight by picking 20 wickets in the match. So after 38 Tests will the Indian think-tank finally opt for an unchanged XI. Seems likely…

After the performance at Trent Bridge, it seems team India is ticking the right boxes. Openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan put in their best performances of the series with two 50-run partnerships in two innings. The middle-order also rose to the occasion giving ample support to Kohli. The Indian seamers led by Jasprit Bumrah, delivered the goods when it mattered most. At the Rose Bowl, the 22 yards does have a fair sprinkling of grass, hence Hardik Pandya will also most likely play a crucial part. However, R Ashwin’s fitness continues to be a concern for India after he suffered a hip stress during the Nottingham Test. Ravindra Jadeja might get a look in if Ashwin is rested.

For The Three Lions, the fitness of an in-form Jonny Bairstow is a major concern after the wicket-keeper batsman broke a finger during the third Test. Coach Trevor Bayliss has already suggested that Bairstow give up keeping and focus on batting. But if Bairstow is ruled out completely, James Vince is set for an England recall. With scores of 13, 0, 21, 29, 17 in this series, opener Alastair Cook’s poor form is another cause of a headache.

With the ball, James Anderson has been their go-to man throughout the series. He claimed four wickets in the previous match at Trent Bridge and is just six wickets short of equalling Glenn McGrath’s record. As far as spin-department is concerned, dropping Adil Rashid would be harsh. But if Joe Root does opt to do so then Moeen Ali would be most likely drafted in.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

