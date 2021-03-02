India vs England 4th Test Predicted Playing 11: Umesh Yadav likely to replace Bumrah

India vs England 4th Test Predicted Playing 11, Players List: India will go into the fourth and final Test against a spin-scarred England on Thursday needing only a draw to win the series, which will also seal their spot in the June final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand.

England made a bright start to the four-Test series, stunning India with a 227-run victory in the opener in Chennai but then faltered as the hosts regrouped and took a 2-1 lead with comprehensive wins in the second and third matches.

The visiting side can still spoil the party for India with a win in Ahmedabad and pave the way for Australia to joinNew Zealand in the WTC final at Lord’s in June. But for that to happen England would first need to pick the right team on Thursday and not repeat their mistake of fielding a pace-heavy attack on a spinners’ paradise.

Off-spinner Dom Bess, who took five wickets in England’s win in Chennai, is likely to be recalled with one from the veteran seam-bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad making way.

India will also be forced to change their winning combination with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah making himself unavailable from the match due to personal reasons. Either Mohammed Siraj or fellow quick Umesh Yadav could replace Bumrah.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Ollie Pope, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson