India vs England 4th Test Match Live Score, Day 4: Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja resume at Oval

Day 4

It's the fourth day of the fourth Test of what has been a riveting series. Kohli and Jadeja will be walking out to bat for India in another half an hour. Rahane and Pant to come after this. India's lead now 171. The first hour of the day has been starkly different from the rest of the day in this Oval Test. No first hour possibly will be more important than today's. India have taken the advantage in this topsy-turvy match through their batting performance yesterday. Rohit, Rahul and Pujara showed up on Day 3. Who will shine on Day 4?