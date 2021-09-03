India vs England 4th Test Match, Day 2 Live Score: Big day for English batting order, without Root

India vs England 4th Test Live Scorecard, Day 2 Updates: England begin Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Oval 138 runs behind with Dawid Malan batting on 26 and nightwatchman Craig Overton on one. England bowled out India for 191 before suffering a top-order collapse of their own on a bowler-dominated opening day. The hosts lost their talismanic captain Joe Root in the penultimate over of the day which ended with England at 53/3.
Earlier, Virat Kohli made 50 but it was number eight batsman Shardul Thakur’s blistering 57 off 36 balls which lent respectability to India’s total of 191 after they had been put in to bat. They were 39-3 before Kohli arrested the slide but the touring side slumped to 127-7 after the captain’s departure.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
Kohli seen having an animated talk in the team huddle before the players head out to the centre. So we begin. Siraj with the ball to begin Day 2. Dawid Malan to face.
"There's a bit of cloud cover and that'll assist the swing bowlers. The pitch has slightly changed its colour and it has become a bit drier as compared to day 1. This wicket will get better and better for batting," says Dominic Cork in his pitch report.
A pitched debate is happening in the TV studio on pace vs spin in terms of India's playing XI. Harsha Bhogle says it is heartening to see India's historically spin-heavy bowling attack evolving into a pace bowling one, but he reminds that spinners (especially if the spinner in question is the best in the world, my words, not Harsha's) can still win you games.
Day 2 to begin shortly.
It's a huge day in the context of the match and the series. England lost Joe Root to an Umesh Yadav jaffa in the closing minutes of Day 1. As a result, Malan and nightwatchman Overton will be the ones heading out to resume England's innings. India were dismissed for less than 200 yesterday in seaming conditions, and it looked like England had the upper hand, till Root's wicket turned the tide a little.
Day 2 begins in a few more minutes.