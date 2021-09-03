India vs England 4th Test Match, Day 2 Live Score: Big day for English batting order, without Root

Conditions on Day 2

"There's a bit of cloud cover and that'll assist the swing bowlers. The pitch has slightly changed its colour and it has become a bit drier as compared to day 1. This wicket will get better and better for batting," says Dominic Cork in his pitch report.

A pitched debate is happening in the TV studio on pace vs spin in terms of India's playing XI. Harsha Bhogle says it is heartening to see India's historically spin-heavy bowling attack evolving into a pace bowling one, but he reminds that spinners (especially if the spinner in question is the best in the world, my words, not Harsha's) can still win you games.

Day 2 to begin shortly.