scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read
Live now

India vs England 4th Test Match, Day 2 Live Score: Big day for English batting order, without Root

India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 2 Live Match Score: The fourth Test is being played at the Oval, London

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 3, 2021 3:30:29 pm
India vs England 4th Test, IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 2 Live

India vs England 4th Test Live Scorecard, Day 2 Updates: England begin Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Oval 138 runs behind with Dawid Malan batting on 26 and nightwatchman Craig Overton on one. England bowled out India for 191 before suffering a top-order collapse of their own on a bowler-dominated opening day. The hosts lost their talismanic captain Joe Root in the penultimate over of the day which ended with England at 53/3.

Earlier, Virat Kohli made 50 but it was number eight batsman Shardul Thakur’s blistering 57 off 36 balls which lent respectability to India’s total of 191 after they had been put in to bat. They were 39-3 before Kohli arrested the slide but the touring side slumped to 127-7 after the captain’s departure.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Live Blog

India vs England 4th Test Match, Day 2 Live Score

15:30 (IST)03 Sep 2021
Day 2 begins

Kohli seen having an animated talk in the team huddle before the players head out to the centre. So we begin. Siraj with the ball to begin Day 2. Dawid Malan to face.

15:24 (IST)03 Sep 2021
Conditions on Day 2

"There's a bit of cloud cover and that'll assist the swing bowlers. The pitch has slightly changed its colour and it has become a bit drier as compared to day 1. This wicket will get better and better for batting," says Dominic Cork in his pitch report.

A pitched debate is happening in the TV studio on pace vs spin in terms of India's playing XI. Harsha Bhogle says it is heartening to see India's historically spin-heavy bowling attack evolving into a pace bowling one, but he reminds that spinners (especially if the spinner in question is the best in the world, my words, not Harsha's) can still win you games.

Day 2 to begin shortly.

15:08 (IST)03 Sep 2021
Day 2

It's a huge day in the context of the match and the series. England lost Joe Root to an Umesh Yadav jaffa in the closing minutes of Day 1. As a result, Malan and nightwatchman Overton will be the ones heading out to resume England's innings. India were dismissed for less than 200 yesterday in seaming conditions, and it looked like England had the upper hand, till Root's wicket turned the tide a little.

Day 2 begins in a few more minutes.

IND vs ENG IND vs ENG: Batsmen carry baggage from Leeds to Oval (Source: AP)

Joe Root’s dismissal at the fag end of the day brought India back into the game. For a change, the England captain got out cheaply to an Umesh Yadav nip-backer. The hosts had earlier lost their openers to Jasprit Bumrah, but Root was quick off the blocks. England’s 53/3 keeps India alive after another batting collapse.

It was the same old story, although 191 all out was a marked improvement from 78 in the last game. Shardul Thakur’s counter-attack gave India’s first innings total some respectability. Before his charge, Virat Kohli aside, wickets fell like a house of cards. Yet again, India’s batting had no answer to a nagging length and lateral movement. Yet again, Rishabh Pant fell prey to an atrocious shot. (Read Day 1 Report)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd