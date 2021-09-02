India vs England 4th Test Match, Day 1 Live Score: England opt to field, Shardul and Umesh in for India

India vs England 4th Test Live Scorecard, Day 1 Updates: The England vs India Test series hangs at 1-1 after the high of an inspirational Indian victory at the Lord’s was followed by back-to-back batting debacles at Headingley. The penultimate game at Oval would certainly have an impact on both sides as the series heads towards its business end.
Joe Root smashed three centuries in as many Tests and is comfortably the leading scorer in the five-test series which remains level at 1-1. The England skipper has looked in the form of his life, racking up six Test centuries this year and becoming the top-ranked Test batsman.
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur
England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Virat Kohli says,' We would have bowled first as well but toss isn't something you can control. Need to be prepared for either. We're looking forward to putting runs on the board. Two changes - Ishant and Shami have niggles - Umesh and Shardul are back.'
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog on India vs England 4th Test match at The Oval. England skipper Joe Root has won the toss and decided to field first. Here are the playing XIs:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson