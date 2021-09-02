scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
India vs England 4th Test Match, Day 1 Live Score: England opt to field, Shardul and Umesh in for India

India vs England Live Score, IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Match Score, Day 1: The five-match series stands at 1-1

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 2, 2021 3:08:35 pm
India vs England 4th Test, IND vs ENG 4th Test, Day 1 Live

India vs England 4th Test Live Scorecard, Day 1 Updates: The England vs India Test series hangs at 1-1 after the high of an inspirational Indian victory at the Lord’s was followed by back-to-back batting debacles at Headingley. The penultimate game at Oval would certainly have an impact on both sides as the series heads towards its business end.

Joe Root smashed three centuries in as many Tests and is comfortably the leading scorer in the five-test series which remains level at 1-1. The England skipper has looked in the form of his life, racking up six Test centuries this year and becoming the top-ranked Test batsman.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur

England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Live Blog

India vs England 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score:

15:07 (IST)02 Sep 2021
Ishant, Shami out; Umesh and Shardul in

Virat Kohli says,' We would have bowled first as well but toss isn't something you can control. Need to be prepared for either. We're looking forward to putting runs on the board. Two changes - Ishant and Shami have niggles - Umesh and Shardul are back.'

15:06 (IST)02 Sep 2021
England opt to field first

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog on India vs England 4th Test match at The Oval. England skipper Joe Root has won the toss and decided to field first. Here are the playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

IND vs NZ, Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin: Joe Root’s antidote at The Oval

There’s no point stating the obvious, that Joe Root’s scintillating form has been India’s biggest obstacle. But there’s a pattern in this golden run – fast starts, quickly getting into the groove. India’s counter-measure at The Oval could be Ravichandran Ashwin, arguably the world’s best off-spinner, who hasn’t yet got a game in this series.

The Oval traditionally helps spinners as the match progresses, but unlike in India, the ball will not turn square. Ashwin’s mastery in the air and off the pitch can be Root’s antidote. (Read Full Preview)

