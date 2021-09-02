India vs England 4th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

How to Watch India vs England 4th Test Match Live Telecast on Sony Sports Network: The Indian men’s cricket team moves on from its Leeds debacle when it takes on a stronger England in the fourth Test at the Oval from Thursday.

All is not well with India’s batting unit and the biggest problem is the performance of its three middle-order stalwarts — Virat Kohli himself, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Pujara might have redeemed himself with a knock of 91 which was high on “intent quotient” but the same can’t be said about Rahane, whose form is shaky despite a crucial 61 in the second innings at the Lord’s. In all likelihood, Rahane would get another chance but over the past two years, his inconsistency has hurt this team badly. If Rahane is dropped at all, then Hanuma Vihari has a better chance of coming in as he also bowls off-spin.

The Oval track has traditionally helped spinners and therefore Ashwin, who had a six-wicket haul in a county game for Surrey (vs Somerset) might just bring in his 400 plus wicket experience to trouble the English batters who have been wary of him in the past.

But Kohli, whose fascination for four pacers is well documented, might want to replace an off-colour Ishant Sharma with Shardul Thakur, who is more of an all-rounder and it remains to be seen if Ashwin comes in place of Jadeja, who hasn’t been penetrative enough. Similarly, the skipper has indicated looking at the workload of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, both of whom have bowled over 100 overs in the series so far.

If their middle-order is a cause of concern, the other aspect that’s bound to give them sleepless nights is the form of rival skipper Joe Root, who has already tallied over 500 runs in just three games with a hat-trick of hundreds. If Ashwin gets a look-in, Root versus Ashwin will be a contest that a lot of cricket fans will be looking forward to.

For England, Dawid Malan, in his comeback match, was in good touch. Add to it, Mark Wood’s blistering pace and Chris Woakes’s incisive swing bowling and it is enough to ensure a bit of workload management for James Anderson. Jonny Bairstow is expected to keep wickets as Jos Buttler has taken a break with his wife expecting their second child.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur

England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Where will England vs India 4th Test match be played?

The England vs India 4th Test match will be played at The Oval in London.

When will England vs India 4th Test match be played?

The England vs India 4th Test match will be played between September 2 to September 6.

What time will England vs India 4th Test match begin?

The England vs India 4th Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 4th Test match?

The England vs India 4th Test match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of England vs India 4th Test match?

The live streaming for England vs India 4th Test match will be available on Sony Liv. You can also follow live updates on indianexpress.com.