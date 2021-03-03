India vs England 4th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch

India take on England in the fourth Test (Source: ICC)

India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After the contentious two-day Test gave India a 2-1 series lead against England, the series and the World Test Championship equations are simple ahead of the fourth cricket Test in Ahmedabad.

A win or a draw for India will secure the series and a place in the test championship final against New Zealand. A win for England would seriously complicate matters for the hosts, and help Australia.

England opened the four-Test series with a 227-run victory. India rallied to level it in Chennai with a 317-run victory and won the third third test by 10 wickets, on a spin-friendly wicket at Ahmedabad where Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin dominated.

India has not lost two tests in a home series since 2012, when England won. India needs a series win to advance to the final and prevent a final between New Zealand and Australia.

Where will the 4th Test be played?

India vs England 4th Test match will be played at the Motera Stadium, recently renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

When will the 4th Test begin?

The 4th and final Test will kickstart on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

What time will the India vs England 4th Test begin?

India vs England 4th Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of India vs England 4th Test?

The live streaming of India vs England 4th Test match will be available on Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 4th Test?

The India vs England 4th Test will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. You can also follow live updates on indianexpress.com.